Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: Pelosi says Trump ‘took a pass’ WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump “took a pass” on working together with Democrats to address the nation’s crumbling…

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi says Trump ‘took a pass’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump “took a pass” on working together with Democrats to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Pelosi spoke at the Capitol after a brief meeting with Trump at the White House. After the meeting, Trump said he won’t work with Democrats as long as they are moving ahead with investigations of his administration.

Pelosi said congressional Democrats went to the White House “in a spirit of bipartisanship to find common ground” on infrastructure. She told reporters afterward: “For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part. … he just took a pass.”

She added that “In any event, I pray for the president of the United States.”

Hours earlier, Pelosi had told reporters that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”

UNITED STATES-IRAN

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon will present plans to the White House to send up to 10,000 more American troops to the Middle East to beef up defenses against potential Iranian threats.

The officials say no decision has been made and it’s not clear if the White House will approve sending all or just some of the requested forces. Officials say the troops will be defensive forces, and the discussions include additional Patriot missile batteries and more ships.

The Thursday morning meeting comes as tensions with Iran continue to simmer. Defense leaders told congressional officials Tuesday that the U.S. doesn’t want to go to war with Iran and wants to de-escalate the situation.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been formally announced.

AMERICAN TALIBAN-RELEASE

‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh to be released

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.

But conditions imposed recently on John Walker Lindh make clear that authorities remain concerned about the threat he could pose once free.

Lindh’s release is slated for Thursday.

He joined the Taliban before the Sept. 11 attacks and was brought back to the U.S. after being captured in a battle with U.S.-aligned Northern Alliance fighters. He got 20 years, but had three years knocked off for good behavior.

Some have expressed concern that Lindh is still actively radical.

He will serve his supervised release under restrictions including monitoring of his internet devices and that he cannot leave the country.

TRUMP-INFRASTRUCTURE

Trump, Democratic leaders meet for Round 2 on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks have passed since President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to work together on a $2 trillion package to invest in roads, bridges and broadband.

Republican leaders in Congress have shown little enthusiasm for the price tag, and even less for the idea of raising the federal fuel tax to help pay for upgrading the nation’s infrastructure.

Trump himself has suggested that Democrats are somehow setting a trap for him.

Trump and Democratic lawmakers will meet at the White House on Wednesday for Round 2 of their infrastructure talks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say there is consensus that an infrastructure package would be “big and bold.” But paying for it remains a question.

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tornadoes move through southwest Missouri towns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tornadoes have touched down near Joplin, Missouri, on the eighth anniversary of a massive twister that devastated the city and killed 161 people there.

Jasper County Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer said a tornado started Wednesday night southwest of the small town of Carl Junction and moved northeast through the towns of Oronogo and Golden City. Carl Junction is about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of Joplin.

Stammer said authorities were conducting a house-to-house search in Carl Junction to determine whether anyone was hurt but no injuries were reported. He said roofs of homes were damaged, along with fences, farm buildings and utility poles.

Stammer said officials won’t know the true extent of the damage until the morning.

The Joplin Globe also reported that the National Weather Services confirmed a tornado in Galena, southwest of Joplin, near Branson.

TRUMP-TAXES

NY legislators OK congressional access to Trump tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers have passed legislation that would allow President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to be released to Democrats in Congress.

The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after final passage Wednesday in the Democrat-controlled Senate and Assembly.

The bills don’t target Trump by name but would allow the leaders of three congressional committees to access any New York returns filed by elected officials and top appointed officials.

A bill that originally passed the Senate would have allowed Congress to request any state taxpayer’s returns. The measure was later narrowed, prompting the Senate to vote again Wednesday.

New York Republicans have denounced the legislation as a politically motivated attack on privacy.

The proposed changes to state law were made amid a battle going on in Washington over Trump’s federal returns.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-CHARGES

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged with ripping off porn star Stormy Daniels, the client who made him famous.

The allegations against Avenatti were revealed in charges filed Wednesday in New York.

Federal prosecutors say Avenatti took money Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal.

Daniels isn’t named in the court filing, but the details of the case make it clear that she is the client involved in the case.

Avenatti rocketed to fame representing Daniels when she sued to be released from a non-disclosure agreement involving an alleged tryst with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was previously charged in New York and Los Angeles with trying to extort money from Nike and stealing millions of dollars from clients.

He has denied all the allegations.

LAST SLAVE SHIP

Officials: Last slave ship from Africa ID’d on Alabama coast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama historical officials say researchers have located the wreck of the last ship known to bring enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

A statement issued Wednesday by the Alabama Historical Commission says remains of the Gulf schooner Clotilda have been identified and verified after months of assessment.

The commission’s executive director, Lisa Demetropoulos Jones, calls the discovery “an extraordinary archaeological find.”

In 1860 the wooden ship illegally transported 110 people from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile, Alabama. The Clotilda was then taken into delta waters north of the port and burned.

The captives were later freed and settled a community that’s still called Africatown.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-BATALI

Celebrity chef Mario Batali facing assault charge in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali is facing a criminal charge on allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says Batali is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

The Boston Globe reports that a criminal complaint filed last month says the woman told police that Batali invited her to take a selfie with him and then grabbed her chest, kissed her face and touched her groin without her consent.

The details in the complaint mirror those in a civil lawsuit filed against Batali in August. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for “severe emotional distress” including anxiety and self-doubt.

An attorney for Batali told the Globe that the chef denies the allegations. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

INDIA-ELECTIONS

Vote counting begins in India, Modi expected to hold power

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian election officials have begun counting votes that were cast in the country’s mammoth general elections.

The count began Thursday morning and was expected to conclude by the evening. Voters cast ballots on some 40 million electronic voting machines.

Half a dozen exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party remaining in power for another five years.

In the world’s largest democratic exercise, some 900 million people were registered to cast ballots for 542 seats in India’s lower house of Parliament in seven phases of polling staggered over six weeks.

The election has been seen as a referendum on Modi, whose economic reforms broadly haven’t succeeded but whose popularity as a social underdog in India’s highly stratified society has endured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.