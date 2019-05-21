Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: House panel subpoenas Hicks and counsel’s aide WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House communications director Hope Hicks and a former aide in the White…

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: House panel subpoenas Hicks and counsel’s aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House communications director Hope Hicks and a former aide in the White House counsel’s office as Democrats continue their investigations of President Donald Trump.

The committee subpoenaed Hicks for documents and for testimony at a public hearing. It subpoenaed Annie Donaldson for documents and for questioning in a private deposition.

Donaldson was a top aide to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn, who on Tuesday defied a subpoena from the committee to testify. Trump had directed McGahn not to appear.

McGahn was a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, describing ways in which the president sought to curtail that probe.

The subpoenas come as Democrats debate how to respond to Trump’s declaration that he will fight “all of the subpoenas” from Congress.

__

ELECTION 2020-ABORTION

Biden: Congress should protect abortion rights, if necessary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says he wants Congress to enshrine abortion rights into federal law “should it become necessary.”

Biden outlined his position after several of his 2020 Democratic rivals highlighted the issue.

Several senators running for president have answered a recent flood of state abortion restrictions with calls for a federal statute codifying abortion rights protections that now depend on the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

In an earlier campaign video Tuesday, Biden didn’t address the idea of congressional action. Instead, he said Roe is “the law of the land” and must be protected. Biden’s campaign later confirmed that he’d back legislation.

Biden’s position has evolved over his many decades in public life, and he often cites his Catholic faith that teaches abortion is morally wrong.

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: St. Louis airport reopens after storm shutdown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Flights have resumed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis after a temporary halt caused by a severe storm.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary halt to both arrivals and departures Tuesday evening, when a strong storm passed through the region. After about an hour, the flights were able to resume.

There were reports of funnel clouds cited in St. Charles County, near St. Louis, and downtown turned pitch black as a strong storm rumbled through. But by 7:30 p.m. the worst of the storm appeared to have passed without any reports of significant damage.

The storm was part of a system that began Monday in the Plains. Around three dozen tornadoes have been reported since Monday night.

AP-US-CONGRESS-IRAN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Top officials say US doesn’t want war with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Trump administration officials have told Congress that recent actions by the U.S. have deterred Iranian attacks on American forces. But some lawmakers remain deeply skeptical of the White House approach in the Middle East.

After Tuesday’s closed-door briefings on Capitol Hill, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said their objective over recent days has been to deter Iran.

Shanahan says they now want to prevent further escalation, telling reporters, “We’re not about going to war.”

He says the administration’s goal “is to prevent Iranian miscalculation,” adding, “We do not want the situation to escalate.”

Democrats are particularly concerned the administration may try to rely on nearly 20-year-old war authorizations rather than seek fresh approval from Congress for any action.

__

TRANSGENDER WOMAN BEATEN-DALLAS

Police look at whether transgender women’s deaths connected

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say they are investigating whether the killings of two transgender women and an assault on a third are connected.

Maj. Vincent Weddington said Tuesday during a news conference that there are similarities in the three cases. No arrests have been made.

The most recent killing occurred over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Muhlaysia Booker was found shot to death Saturday. Her death came a month after a cellphone video showed her being brutally beaten in a separate incident.

Police say the first killing, which was also a fatal shooting, occurred last October.

They say the assault happened in April and the victim was stabbed repeatedly.

REMOVING REACTORS

Risks, rewards accompany speedier cleanup of closed nukes

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Federal regulators are reviewing plans to sell retiring nuclear reactors to a nuclear waste management company for accelerated decommissioning.

Holtec International says it could finish cleanup and demolition of the plants in eight years, rather than 60-year plans offered by their current owners.

Entergy Corp.’s Pilgrim nuclear plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is scheduled to close next week. The other facilities in Michigan, New Jersey and New York have either closed or are expected to in the next few years.

State officials, environmental groups and nuclear watchdogs say they support faster decommissioning but have raised concerns whether Holtec has the financial resources and experience to pull off the jobs.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission must approve the proposed sales. Those decisions are expected in the coming weeks and months.

KELLEN WINSLOW JR RAPE TRIAL

1st of 5 women to testify at ex-NFL player’s rape trial

VISTA, California (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to call the first of five women to testify at the rape trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. whose accusers include a 54-year-old hitchhiker and a 59-year-old homeless woman.

The first accuser is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

Winslow is accused of raping three women, including one who says she was attacked 15 years ago when she was 17. Two others say he exposed himself to them.

Defense lawyers told the jury the sex was consensual and asked them not to judge the married father’s “cheating ways.”

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts. His father, Kellen Winslow, a Hall of Famer and former star player of the San Diego Chargers, sat behind him in court Monday.

KIDS AND CHOLESTEROL

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates

CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only half of them had readings considered ideal.

Overall, 7% of kids had high cholesterol in surveys from 2009 to 2016. That was down from 10% a decade earlier. In children, high levels mean 200 or above. Ideal measures are below 170.

The researchers say the mixed bag of results could reflect stubborn rates of childhood obesity, offset by U.S. kids eating fewer snack foods containing unhealthy trans fats. Manufacturers began phasing those out before a 2018 U.S. ban.

The analysis involved 26,000 U.S. kids aged 6 to 19. The results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

BUCKS-RAPTORS

Lowry has 25, Raptors rout Bucks 120-102 to even East finals

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 25 points, Kawhi Leonard had 19 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 on Tuesday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 7-2 at home this postseason. Reserve Norm Powell scored 18 points, and Marc Gasol had 17.

The home team has won all four games in the series so far. Game 5 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 30 points.

SHARKS-BLUES

Blues beat Sharks, march on to Stanley Cup Final

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades.

David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington picked up his franchise-record 12th playoff win and the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Tuesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for St. Louis, which will face the Boston Bruins for the championship. Ryan O’Reilly had three assists, and Binnington stopped 25 shots.

St. Louis won three consecutive games to advance to the franchise’s first Cup Final since 1970. That series also pitted the Blues against the Bruins.

Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” blared over the speakers at the Blues’ home arena after the latest victory on an improbable run from last in the NHL Jan. 3 to one of the last two teams standing. The turnaround came after Craig Berube replaced Mike Yeo as coach in November and Binnington took over as the starting goaltender in January.

San Jose played without injured forwards Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl and defenseman Erik Karlsson. Injury attrition played a role for the Sharks, who played seven games in each of the first two rounds.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.