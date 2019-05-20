Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-IRAN Trump team to brief Congress on Iran; Dems seek counterpoint WASHINGTON (AP) — With questions mounting over President Donald Trump’s tough talk on Iran, top national security officials are heading to Capitol Hill to…

Trump team to brief Congress on Iran; Dems seek counterpoint

WASHINGTON (AP) — With questions mounting over President Donald Trump’s tough talk on Iran, top national security officials are heading to Capitol Hill to brief Congress. But skeptical Democrats have asked for a second opinion.

The competing closed-door sessions Tuesday will be unusual and potentially polarizing. They come after weeks of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf that have raised alarms over a possible military confrontation with Iran. Lawmakers are warning the Trump administration that it can’t take the country into war without approval from Congress.

Trump, veering between bombast and conciliation in his quest to contain Iran, threatened Monday to meet provocations by Iran with “great force.” But he also said he’s willing to negotiate.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters Monday.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Yemen rebels say drone hits arms depot at Saudi airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they launched a bomb-laden drone targeting an airport in Saudi Arabia that also has a military base inside of it.

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel said early Tuesday they targeted the airport in Najran with a Qasef-2K drone, striking an “arms depot” there.

A statement earlier Tuesday on the state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted Saudi-led coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki as saying the Houthis “had tried to target” a civilian site in Najran.

The New York Times last year reported that American intelligence analysts were based in Najran assisting the Saudis. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Houthis launched a coordinated drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cohen links Trump’s lawyer to false tower date

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former fixer told Congress it was Trump’s personal attorney who suggested he tell lawmakers that the negotiations for Trump Tower Moscow ended months before they actually did.

The House intelligence committee on Monday released two transcripts of closed-door interviews with Michael Cohen. Its decision to release the hundreds of pages of transcripts came two weeks after Cohen reported to federal prison for a three-year sentence.

Cohen provided no direct proof that Jay Sekulow knew the end date of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations was false, but he claims that Sekulow should’ve known because he had access to emails and other communications.

Sekulow’s attorneys say Cohen’s testimony isn’t credible.

IMMIGRATION-MIGRANT DEATHS

5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government says a 16-year-old teenager from Guatemala died Monday at a Border Patrol station in South Texas, becoming the fifth death of a migrant child since December.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol apprehended the teenager in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley on May 13. The agency says the teenager was found unresponsive this morning during a welfare check.

The agency did not say why the teenager had been detained for a week, but said he was “due for placement” in a facility for youth operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A 2-year-old child died last week after he and his mother were detained by the Border Patrol.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump claims Biden ‘deserted’ Pennsylvania

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden “deserted” Pennsylvania.

Trump and Biden have made Pennsylvania front and center in the efforts to win the presidency in 2020.

Biden kicked off his campaign in Harrisburg and located his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia. He was born in Scranton and served as a U.S. senator from Delaware.

Trump repeatedly went after Biden during a campaign rally Monday night in Montoursville.

“I guess he was born here, but he left you folks,” Trump claimed. “He left you for another state. Remember that please. I meant to say that.”

Biden has said that if the “American people want a president to add to our division, to lead with a clenched fist, closed hand and a hard heart,” they can vote for Trump.

GUNMAN TACKLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Teen accused in gun case pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A high school senior who authorities say brought a shotgun to a Portland, Oregon, school but was tackled by a security guard before anyone was hurt has pleaded not guilty to gun-related charges.

Angel Granados-Diaz entered the plea Monday during a brief hearing to one felony and three misdemeanors.

Granados-Diaz turned 19 in jail on Monday as classes resumed at Parkrose High School.

Authorities say he was arrested Friday at Parkrose after former University of Oregon football star Keanon Lowe wrestled the gun away from him.

Lowe works at the school as head football and track coach and as a security guard.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are still trying to determine if any shots were fired.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump tells McGahn to defy Congress’ subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a congressional subpoena.

The White House on Monday cited a legal opinion from the Justice Department, which argues that McGahn would have immunity from testifying before Congress about his work as a close Trump adviser.

Democrats have been eager to hear from McGahn — a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation who described ways in which the president sought to curtail the probe.

The decision is certain to deepen tensions between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration. They’ve accused Trump and Attorney General William Barr of trying to stonewall and block Congress from carrying out its oversight duties.

The House Judiciary Committee had issued a subpoena to compel McGahn to testify by Tuesday.

ARETHA FRANKLIN

3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin’s home

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says three handwritten wills have been found in the Detroit-area home of Aretha Franklin, months after her death, including one that was discovered under cushions in the living room.

The latest one is dated March 2014 and appears to give the famous singer’s assets to family members. Some writing is hard to decipher, and the four pages have words scratched out and phrases in the margin.

Franklin was 76 when she died last August of pancreatic cancer. Lawyers reported that she had no will at the time, but three handwritten versions were discovered in early May.

David Bennett, an attorney for Franklin’s estate, filed the wills Monday. He told a judge that he’s not sure if they’re legal under Michigan law. A hearing is scheduled for June 12.

AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Tornadoes give way to heavy rain in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The tornado threat is decreasing and the flash flooding threat is increasing across Oklahoma as what had been seen as a “particularly dangerous” storm system progressed through the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike in Norman, Oklahoma, said a developing layer of relatively warm air aloft late Monday afternoon and evening over central Oklahoma was capping development of the kind of supercells that spawned tornadoes earlier in the afternoon in western and northern Oklahoma. Storm cells that did develop, however, followed one after the other in what is called “training,” leading to scattered reports of flash flooding Monday night.

Storms moving across parts of West Texas spawned funnel clouds Monday and Monday night. There were no reports of significant damage or injuries.

The Storm Prediction Center website shows the main severe thunderstorm threat Tuesday will be over Missouri and northern Arkansas, with a slight threat in a surrounding area bounded by Dallas; Springfield, Illinois; Garden City, Kansas; and Oklahoma City.

TRANSGENDER WOMAN BEATEN-DALLAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2020 candidates mourn transgender woman’s death

DALLAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are mourning a 23-year-old transgender woman in Texas who authorities say was the victim of “homicidal violence.”

Dallas police Monday didn’t elaborate on the death of Muhlaysia Booker. Authorities say she was found face-down early Saturday after officers were called following reports of shots being fired.

Her death comes a month after a cellphone video showed Booker being beaten following a minor traffic accident as onlookers hollered and watched. Authorities say her death has no apparent link to that April 12 beating and have not determined a motive.

But 2020 contenders called for fighting bigotry. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke tweeted that “trans women of color across America deserve better” and said justice must be served. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg also called for action.

Booker’s death also resonated in the Texas Capitol, where an LGBT lawmaker called it a reminder of discrimination while opposing a bill that Republicans say would protect religious freedoms.

