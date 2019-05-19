Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: US military confirms rocket near embassy in Iraq DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military command that oversees the Mideast has confirmed an explosion outside the U.S. Embassy…

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US military confirms rocket near embassy in Iraq

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military command that oversees the Mideast has confirmed an explosion outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and says there are no U.S. or coalition casualties.

A spokesman for U.S. Central Command, Bill Urban, says in a statement that Iraqi Security Forces are investigating Sunday’s incident.

A State Department spokesman says that “a low-grade rocket” landed within the International Zone near the U.S. Embassy and that there was no significant damage or impact on any U.S.-inhabited facility.

The spokesman says that such attacks will not be tolerated and will be responded to “in a decisive manner” and that the U.S. will hold Iran responsible “if any such attacks are conducted by its proxy militia forces or elements of such forces.”

ABORTION-ALABAMA

Hundreds protest Alabama’s abortion ban at state capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators have marched to the Alabama Capitol to protest the state’s new abortion ban.

Protesters chanted “My body, my choice!” and “vote them out!” as they rallied Sunday evening, days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the near total abortion ban into law.

The Alabama law, the nation’s most restrictive, is to take effect in six months. It bans abortion in almost all cases unless necessary because of a mother’s health. There are no exceptions for pregnancies involving rape and incest.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union say they plan to sue the state to try to block the law’s implementation.

Alabama and other states are enacting abortion restrictions in hopes of getting a conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

BRAZIL-DEADLY GUN ATTACK

Brazil officials report ‘massacre’; media say 11 dead at bar

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say there has been a “massacre” in the country’s northern Pará state without releasing any details, while Brazilian news media say gunmen attacked a bar in Belem City and killed 11 people.

The G1 news website says police reported that seven gunmen opened fire on a bar. G1 says police also report one wounded in the attack.

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only “confirm” there was a massacre in the state.

MARIJUANA-SOCIAL JUSTICE

Pot ‘legalization 2.0’: Social equity becomes a key question

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates for legalizing marijuana have long argued it would strike a blow for social justice after a decades-long drug war that disproportionately targeted minority and poor communities.

But social equity has been both a sticking point and selling point this year in New York and New Jersey, among other states weighing whether to join the 10 that allow recreational use of marijuana.

Even among legalization supporters, questions about including measures to erase marijuana convictions and help people affected by the policing of pot are complicating discussions. Advocates say legalization elsewhere hasn’t done enough to achieve those social equity goals.

Opponents maintain that legal pot is only accelerating inequality as the drug becomes big business.

The debate contributed to delaying legislative votes in March in New York and New Jersey .

STUDENT DEBT PLEDGE

Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt

ATLANTA (AP) — A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist says his family is providing grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 class at Morehouse College.

Robert F. Smith made the announcement Sunday morning in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors and elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.

Smith received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony. He had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pledge to eliminate the student debt for the class has been estimated at $40 million.

Morehouse College is an all-male historically black college located in Atlanta.

Smith is the Founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in software, data, and technology-driven companies.

PEOPLE-SCARLETT JOHANSSON-COLIN JOST-ENGAGED

AP Exclusive: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live.”

Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose who was born in 2014.

This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL’s Weekend Update.

The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame,” in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.

BUCKS-RAPTORS

Leonard scores 36, Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2 OTs

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including eight in the second overtime, and the Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee 118-112 on Sunday night to cut the Bucks’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 19 points before fouling out, and Marc Gasol had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors will try to draw even when they host Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points and 23 rebounds before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. Antetokounmpo shot 5 for 16.

Toronto won despite guards Kyle Lowry and Powell both fouling out in the fourth quarter. Siakam also missed a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left in regulation that could have iced the game for the Raptors.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Koepka holds on, wins PGA Championship again

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka held off a late charge from Dustin Johnson to win the PGA Championship for the second straight year.

Koepka took a seven-stroke lead into the final round at Bethpage Black and held on after Johnson cut his deficit to one stroke.

Koepka finished with a 4-over 74 to win by 2 strokes and claim his fourth major title. He joins Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win the PGA in back-to-back years since the tournament went to stroke play in 1958. Koepka has also won back-to-back U.S. Opens.

Koepka made bogey on four straight holes on the back nine, and when Johnson birdied No. 15, he had closed the gap to one stroke. But Johnson had back-to-back bogeys to restore Koepka’s cushion.

Johnson shot 69. It’s the second straight major he’s finished as runner-up. Johnson, who was second to Woods at the Masters last month, has finished second in all four majors. Koepka replaces him as No. 1 in the world ranking.

AUSTRALIA-ELECTION

Conservatives look set to form gov’t after Australia vote

SYDNEY (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks set to form a majority government as counting of votes from Australia’s election allays fears his conservative coalition may have to rule in the minority.

With 76 seats needed for majority rule, figures from the Australian Electoral Commission on Monday showed 84 % of votes had been counted and the coalition was on target to win 77 seats, a rise of four after going into Saturday’s election as a minority government with 73 seats.

The opposition Labor Party — which was widely expected to win the election — is set to claim 68 seats, with independents and minor parties taking six.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-TEMPLE BURNING

Temple memorial to Florida shooting victims is set ablaze

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A wooden temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting has been set ablaze in a symbolic gesture of healing.

The “Temple of Time” public art installation was set afire Sunday at a ceremony hosted by the cities of Parkland and Coral Springs, where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students live.

The families of several Parkland victims attended the ritual burning of the 35-foot (10-meter) tall temple. Described as “therapeutic” by some, the ceremonial fire is supposed to symbolize the release of pain still left inside.

San Francisco-area artist David Best created the 1,600-square-foot (150-square-meter) Asian design with a spire roof, helped by several volunteers.

A lone gunman’s attack killed 17 students and staffers and injured 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

