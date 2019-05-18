Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN 2020 hopeful Biden set to outline vision for uniting America NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to outline his vision for unifying the country in a high-profile…

2020 hopeful Biden set to outline vision for uniting America

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to outline his vision for unifying the country in a high-profile speech in Philadelphia, the city where his campaign has its headquarters.

Biden’s campaign says the speech will focus on his “vision for unifying America with respected leadership on the world stage — and dignified leadership at home.”

The 76-year-old former vice president has leapt to the front of the crowded Democratic primary, in part by highlighting his ability to compete with President Donald Trump in pivotal states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Latest: Bahrain orders its citizens to leave Iraq, Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain is ordering all of its citizens to immediately leave Iraq and Iran, amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement via its state-run news agency Saturday afternoon.

It cited the “unstable situation in the region and the grave developments and threats that threaten security and stability.”

Baharin is a small, Sunni-ruled island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia. It regularly accuses Iran of stirring dissent in its Shiite-majority population.

In abortion debates, female lawmakers recount their rapes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As one Republican legislature after another has pressed ahead with restrictive abortion bills, they have been confronted with raw and emotional testimony about the consequences of such laws.

Female lawmakers and other women have stepped forward to tell searing, personal stories about being raped. In some cases, it has been the first time they have spoken about the attacks to anyone but a loved one or their closest friend.

Some of the lawmakers say they were motivated to speak out because the abortion bans provided no exception for rape or incest.

The women say they want male lawmakers to understand the experiences of those victims and to give a voice to other victims of sexual assault. Despite that, the horror stories have done little to slow passage of the bills.

State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby’s mom

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ child welfare agency says more than two weeks passed before it was alerted that a woman taken to a Chicago-area hospital with a gravely ill newborn may not be his mother, even though she arrived bloodied and showed no signs of giving birth.

Clarisa Figueroa is charged with killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Chicago police say she cut Ochoa-Lopez’s baby out of her womb on April 23, then called 911 to report she had given birth to a baby who wasn’t breathing. Paramedics took Figueroa and the baby to Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn.

Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Jassen (JAY-son) Strokosch said Saturday the agency was alerted May 9 that there were questions about who had custody of the child in order to make medical decisions.

The hospital declined to say whether or when it contacted authorities.

The Latest: War of Will finishes first in Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — War of Will has won the 144th Preakness.

After finishing well out of the money in the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post, War of Will charged to victory after again starting from the rail on Saturday.

Everfast finished second and Owendale took third.

Bodexpress reared up from the starting gate and threw jockey John Velazquez immediately as the race started. Bodexpress completed the race minus Velazaquez, who said he was OK.

Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.

For the first time since 1951, the Preakness was without any of the top four horses that crossed the finish line in the Kentucky Derby.

Improbable finished fifth before being bumped up to fourth following the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Improbable went off as the favorite in the Preakness. Baffert was seeking his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory after winning last year on his way to a Triple Crown with Justify.

Jockey Mike Smith was aboard Improbable after Irad Ortiz Jr. rode the horse in the Derby. Ortiz switched to Bourbon War.

The Latest: Trump congratulates Morrison, reaffirms alliance

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken by phone with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia to congratulate him on his conservative coalition’s surprise election victory.

According to the White House, the two leaders reaffirmed the “critical importance” of the long-standing alliance and friendship between the United States and Australia, and they pledged to continue their close cooperation on shared priorities.

Morrison’s Liberal Partly has defied pre-election polls to clinch a third term in office. But the tight race for the 151-seat House of Representatives raises the prospect of the coalition forming a minority government.

The Latest: Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Netherlands is the winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Duncan Laurence’s doleful piano ballad “Arcade” was tapped as an early front-runner before Saturday’s Grand Final. But it had to rely on the fan vote to secure the country’s fifth win in the competition. Italy finished second, followed by Russia, Switzerland and Norway.

Some 200 million people around the world were expected to watch the annual campy contest with 26 nations battling to be crowned Europe’s best pop act.

The Latest: NWS confirms EF2 tornado in southern Oklahoma

GERONIMO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a tornado with winds up to 130 mph (209 kph) touched down in southern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service says the EF2 twister Saturday morning traveled for about a half a mile in Geronimo, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, damaging two homes and sending one injured person to the hospital as a precaution.

They’re also investigating reported wind damage in the southeast and north of the state.

In northwest Arkansas, a state official said multiple people are stranded on recreational trails due to downed trees.

Meanwhile, energy companies for both states are reporting tens of thousands of people are without power.

Police ID teen tackled after bringing gun to Oregon school

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have released the identity of an 18-year-old student who was tackled after reportedly bringing a gun into classroom at an Oregon high school.

The Portland Police Bureau said Saturday that Angel Granados Dias had been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public building, attempting to shoot a gun at a school and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say he is a student at Parkrose High School, where he brought the shotgun Friday.

A football and track coach at the school, Keanon Lowe, was credited with tackling the student before anyone was injured. Lowe is a former football standout at the University of Oregon.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the student had a lawyer. Police said they were working with the bureau’s behavioral health unit.

Sikhs say Nordstrom apologized for turban, waiting for Gucci

PHOENIX (AP) — The top civil rights organization for Sikhs in the United States says Nordstrom has apologized to the community for selling an $800 turban they found offensive, but they are still waiting to hear from the Gucci brand that designed it.

Simran Jeet Singh is a senior fellow with the New York-based Sikh Coalition. He says the turban has a deep religious significance for the men of his faith and companies commodify something sacred to them.

He recalled Saturday that Sikhs wearing turbans have been attacked in hate crimes, including a man killed in Arizona days after 9/11.

Nordstrom said it wasn’t their intent to disrespect “this religious and cultural symbol”

In February, Gucci apologized for selling a sweater that evoked blackface for many people. Emails seeking comment have been sent.

