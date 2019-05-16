Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-PREGNANT-WOMAN-SLAIN-BABY-TAKEN-THE-LATEST The Latest: Slain pregnant woman knew her alleged killer CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say the woman who was strangled before her unborn son was cut from her womb had bought baby clothes from…

The Latest: Slain pregnant woman knew her alleged killer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say the woman who was strangled before her unborn son was cut from her womb had bought baby clothes from her alleged killer before the day she died.

At a Thursday news conference announcing first-degree murder charges against 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, police said that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was returning to the Figueroa house after the mother posted an offer of free baby clothes on a Facebook chat room.

They say that the daughter has confessed to helping her mother kill Ochoa-Lopez and that the mother’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealment of a homicide

Police say the investigation is continuing but that Clarisa Figueroa’s adult son died of natural causes two years ago and they believe the woman was hoping to raise the newborn as her own.

The woman called police April 23 hours after Ochoa-Lopez was killed to report the baby had stopped breathing. The child that Figueroa said was hers was rushed to an area hospital where he remains in grave condition and is not expected to survive.

Trump tries to tamp down talk of war with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he hopes the U.S. is not on a path to war with Iran amid fears that his two most hawkish advisers could be angling for such a conflict.

Asked Thursday if the U.S. was going to war with Iran, the president replied, “I hope not” — a day after he repeated a desire for dialogue with the Islamic Republic, tweeting, “I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon.”

Trump’s tone contrasts with a series of moves by the U.S. and Iran that have sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East in recent days.

Top leaders in Congress received a classified briefing on Iran Thursday, but many other lawmakers from both parties have criticized the White House for not keeping them informed.

The Latest: Pakistan urges US, Iran to exercise restraint

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their all issues through talks to avoid conflict.

Mohammad Faisal, ministry spokesman, told a news conference Thursday that recent developments in the Persian Gulf region were disturbing and that Washington’s move to “deploy aircraft carrier and bombers has added to the tensions and the existing precarious security situation in Middle East.”

He said Islamabad expects all sides to show restraint “as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”

Pakistan has been a key ally of the United States in its war on terror since 2001 and it also enjoys good relations with neighboring Iran.

Pakistan also has close ties with Saudi Arabia and it maintains a balancing act between Riyadh and Tehran.

The Latest: Judge orders parts of Mueller report unredacted

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered portions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to be unredacted and made public in the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued the limited order Thursday. Portions of the report relating to Flynn are redacted and would be made public under the order.

It is the first time a federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to make public portions of the report the agency had kept secret.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation in March. Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Mueller’s report in April.

Flynn is awaiting sentence after admitting to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The Latest: Alabama executes man for 1997 quadruple killing

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Prison officials say 41-year-old inmate Michael Brandon Samra was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m. following a lethal injection at the state prison at Atmore.

Samra and a friend, Mark Duke, were convicted of capital murder in the deaths of Duke’s father, the father’s girlfriend and the woman’s two young daughters in 1997. Evidence showed that Duke planned the killings because he was angry his father wouldn’t let him use his pickup.

In a last statement, Samra made a profession of Christian faith, saying, “I would like to thank Jesus for everything he has done for me” and ending with the word ‘amen’ as he lay strapped on a gurney.

After the drugs began flowing, Samra went still and his chest heaved three times. He took a few deep breaths and his head moved slightly. Moments later, Samra’s hands curled inward, his chest moved like he was taking some breaths and his mouth fell slightly agape before he was pronounced dead.

A statement from the families of victims released afterward thanked the community for support on their “painful journey” and added: “Today justice was carried out.”

The Latest: Trump immigration plan includes public donations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The immigration plan unveiled by President Donald Trump includes a proposal to allow public donations to pay for his long-promised southern border wall.

A fact sheet release by the White House on Thursday evening says the president’s proposal “will safeguard our homeland by continuing to add to the 400-plus miles of border wall underway in strategic locations” and “will also enable public donations for the wall.”

One GoFundMe campaign launched by war veteran Brian Kolfage has raised more than $20 million for wall construction.

Trump forced a government shutdown to try to secure money to fulfill the central promise of his 2016 campaign and then issued an emergency declaration to circumvent Congress for additional funds.

Migrant child dies in US custody; 4th since December

HOUSTON (AP) — A Guatemalan official says a 2½-year-old migrant child has died after crossing the border, becoming the fourth minor known to have died after being detained by the Border Patrol since December.

Tekandi Paniagua, the consul for Guatemala in Del Rio, Texas, said Wednesday that the boy had entered the United States with his mother at El Paso, Texas, in early April. Paniagua said the boy had a high fever and difficulty breathing, and authorities took him to a children’s hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The boy remained hospitalized for about a month before dying Tuesday. The Washington Post first reported his death.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the boy’s mother told agents he was sick on April 6, three days after they were apprehended, and he was hospitalized that day.

Advocates have long questioned the Border Patrol’s ability to care for the thousands of parents and children in its custody. The agency says it’s overwhelmed by the surge of migrant families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse just outside of Southern California’s March Air Reserve Base.

Maj. Perry Covington, director of public affairs at the base, says the pilot ejected before the crash Thursday and was not hurt.

Television news shows a large hole in the roof of the building east of Los Angeles. Covington says there are no injuries on the ground.

Officials say the plane is assigned to the Air National Guard.

Interstate 215, which runs near the base, is closed in both directions.

I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102

NEW YORK (AP) — I.M. Pei (PAY), the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the U.S., has died at age 102.

His death was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman at his New York architecture firm.

Pei’s works ranged from the trapezoidal addition to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to the chiseled towers of the National Center of Atmospheric Research that blend in with the reddish mountains in Boulder, Colorado.

His buildings added elegance to landscapes worldwide with their powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

Among them are the striking steel and glass Bank of China skyscraper in Hong Kong and John F. Kennedy Memorial Library in Boston.

Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tuukka Rask posted his seventh career playoff shutout, and the Boston Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of the Eastern Conference final, winning 4-0 on Thursday night to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.

Rask made 24 saves in his second straight series-clinching shutout. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter. Both Bergeron and Pastrnak scored on second-period power plays.

The Bruins won their seventh straight postseason game — their longest playoff winning streak in nearly half a century — to return to the Cup final after winning it in 2011 and losing to Chicago two years later.

On its longest postseason win streak since reeling off nine straight in 1972, Boston earned a break before taking on the West winner. San Jose leads its series with St. Louis 2-1 heading into Game 4 Friday night.

