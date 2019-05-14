Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ABORTION-ALABAMA-THE LATEST The Latest: Alabama anti-abortion bill headed to governor MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have passed a near total ban on abortion. If signed into law, it would be the most restrictive abortion…

The Latest: Alabama anti-abortion bill headed to governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have passed a near total ban on abortion. If signed into law, it would be the most restrictive abortion measure in the United States.

The state Senate on Tuesday passed the bill that would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey, who will decide whether to sign the legislation into law. The Republican has not said publically whether she supports the measure.

Senators voted 25-6 for the bill that already cleared the House of Representatives.

The bill contains an exception for when the pregnancy creates a serious health risk for the woman, but there is no exception for rape or incest.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia recently have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

Critics have promised a swift lawsuit to challenge the ban if enacted.

UNITED STATES-IRAN-MIDEAST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Some allies skeptical about US claims on Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some U.S. allies are expressing skepticism about the Trump administration’s claims that Iran poses a growing threat in the Persian Gulf and beyond.

British Maj. Gen. Chris Ghika, a senior officer in the U.S.-backed coalition fighting the Islamic State group, says “there’s been no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria.”

U.S. Central Command has responded by saying Ghika’s remarks “run counter to the identified credible threats” from Iranian-backed forces in the Mideast.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump denied a report that the administration has updated plans to send more than 100,000 troops to counter Iran if necessary. But Trump then stirred the controversy further by saying: “Would I do that? Absolutely.”

BORDER WALL

Border wall to go up in national monument, wildlife refuge

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government plans on replacing barriers through 100 miles (161 kilometers) of the southern border in California and Arizona, including through a national monument and a wildlife refuge.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday waived environmental and dozens of other laws to build more barriers along the southern border. It’s already demolished refuge land in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

New barriers will go up at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a 513 square-mile (1,328-square kilometer) park named after the unique cactus breed that decorates it, and Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, which is largely a designed wilderness.

Funding will come from the Defense Department following the emergency declaration that President Donald Trump signed this year after Congress refused to approve more border wall funding.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-TRUMP JR-THE LATEST

The Latest: AP sources: Panel, Trump Jr. agree to interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for an interview next month.

That’s according to two people familiar with the agreement, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday to discuss the terms of the confidential deal.

The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed the president’s eldest son to discuss answers Trump Jr. gave the panel’s staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of the interview twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr’s remarks to a GOP luncheon last week.

The interview will last two to four hours, according to one of the two people familiar with the agreement.

— By AP writers Jonathan Lemire and Mary Clare Jalonick

Midnight

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says the panel subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. after he backed out of two interviews that were part of its Russia investigation.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina described the reason for the subpoena to his Republican colleagues last week as he tried to stem criticism for taking action against President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

Three people familiar with Burr’s remarks described them to The Associated Press. They requested anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Burr told fellow senators that Trump Jr. had twice voluntarily agreed to an interview. According to one of the people familiar with his remarks, Burr said the committee had been in negotiations with Trump Jr. since December and had scheduled interviews for March and April before he withdrew.

BC-CHINA-TRADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump on China trade dispute: ‘We always win’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is downplaying the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China as nothing more than “a little squabble” between friends.

Trump says the U.S. has been treated unfairly by China “for many, many decades” and says he thinks things will “turn out extremely well” because, “We’re in a very strong position.”

As for who is winning the dispute, Trump tells reporters as he leaves for a trip to Louisiana that, “We always win.”

Trade talks between the two countries have broken down, with U.S. officials listing $300 billion more in Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes and Beijing vowing Tuesday to “fight to the finish” in an escalating trade battle that is fueling fears about damage to global economic growth.

Trump says that the two countries were close to a deal, but says China “broke it.”

AP-US-FACIAL-RECOGNITION-BACKLASH-SAN-FRANCISCO-THE-LATEST

The Latest: San Francisco bans facial recognition technology

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors approved a ban on police using facial recognition technology, making it the first city in the U.S. with such a restriction.

The ban is part of broader oversight legislation that orders San Francisco departments to spell out details of any surveillance currently in use and any surveillance they hope to use.

Departments will need to get board approval to continue using or acquiring technology.

The vote was 8 to 1, with Supervisor Catherine Stefanie saying she could not vote for legislation that was well-intentioned, but could compromise public safety.

The legislation bans municipal use but not personal, business or federal government use of face ID technology.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The 19-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at a California synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes.

John T. Earnest spoke only twice during a brief hearing Tuesday in San Diego, once to acknowledge his name and once to say he agreed with his court-appointed attorney’s request not to seek bond.

Prosecutor Peter Ko said the federal government has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

He reaffirmed plans to try the case separately but simultaneously with state charges of murder and attempted murder, which could also expose Earnest to the death penalty.

Earnest is accused of bursting into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27 and opening fire with an assault rifle, killing one person and injuring three.

OBIT-TIM CONWAY

Comedian Tim Conway of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ dies at 85

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85.

Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media.

“The Carol Burnett Show” aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.

Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on “Coach” and “30 Rock.”

Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as “The Apple Dumpling Gang.”

TEXAS-POLICE SHOOTING

Texas officer fatally shoots woman after struggle over Taser

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer fatally shot a woman moments after she seems to say “I’m pregnant” in an altercation captured on video.

The shooting happened late Monday in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris says the officer was patrolling an apartment complex and attempted to arrest the 45-year-old woman, whom the officer had previously dealt with, because he knew she had outstanding warrants.

Dorris says the officer opened fire after the woman grabbed the officer’s Taser and used it against him.

In the video, the woman is heard saying “You’re actually harassing me.” The woman is on the ground and appears to reach toward the officer, and then he fired five shots.

Dorris says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALASKA-FLOATPLANES CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: NTSB: 1 plane descended before midair collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal accident investigators say one of two flightseeing floatplanes involved in a deadly midair collision in Alaska had descended in altitude when it collided with the other aircraft.

Spokesman Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board says the larger of the planes, a single-engine de Havilland Otter operated by Taquan Air, was initially traveling at an altitude of about 3,800 feet (1,158 meters).

He says the plane had descended to an altitude of 3,200 to 3,300 feet (over 1,000 meters) when it collided with the smaller plane, a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, as both headed to Ketchikan with cruise ship passengers. Knudson says the Beaver had been flying at a 3,300-foot altitude.

The Coast Guard has confirmed at least four were killed. Two others are missing. Ten people survived the crash with injuries.

