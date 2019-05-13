Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE AP source: Prosecutor to examine Russia probe origins WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has appointed a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation and determine if intelligence collection…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has appointed a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation and determine if intelligence collection involving the Trump campaign was “lawful and appropriate.”

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The person couldn’t discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The person said Barr has appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to conduct the inquiry.

The inquiry will focus on whether the government’s methods to collect intelligence relating to the Trump campaign were lawful and appropriate.

Durham has previously investigated law enforcement corruption, the destruction of CIA videotapes and the Boston FBI office’s relationship with mobsters.

He will continue to serve as the chief federal prosecutor in Connecticut.

BC-TRUMP-CHINA TARIFFS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump threatens more action in China trade fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s going to take further action to help the nation’s farmers in the midst of an escalating trade war with China.

Trump is telling reporters that China has been taking advantage of the U.S. for many years, hours after China announced increased tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods.

The move comes after Trump pushed up tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% Friday — the same day U.S.-China negotiations trade ended without a breakthrough or any specific plan for further talks.

Trump says as he meets with Hungary’s Viktor Orban that U.S. farmers are going to be “very happy” with is plan.

He also says he’ll meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

AP-US-COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college scheme

BOSTON (AP) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme.

The 56-year-old actress entered the plea Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Huffman stood with her hands clasped in front of her and responded, “Yes, your honor,” when asked whether she understood the charges. Her brother watched from the front row. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, didn’t attend.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 13. Prosecutors said they would recommend four months in prison.

She was arrested in March along with dozens of other prominent parents, athletic coaches and others implicated in the scandal. She was charged with paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter’s SAT score.

She has apologized and says she will accept the consequences.

CHURCH ABUSE-VATICAN LAWSUIT

Victims of clergy abuse sue Vatican, seek names of abusers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five victims of sex abuse by Catholic priests plan to sue the Vatican and are demanding to know the names of thousands of predator priests they say have been kept secret.

Attorney Jeff Anderson plans to file his lawsuit on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs include three brothers who were abused by former priest Curtis Wehmeyer as recently as 2012 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Wehmeyer pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct and child pornography in connection with his contact with two of the boys, who were 12 and 14.

The brothers plan to speak about the case at a Tuesday news conference.

Wehmeyer’s arrest led prosecutors to charge the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis for failing to protect children. It also led to the forced resignation of then-Archbishop John Nienstedt.

ROUNDUP-WEED KILLER-CANCER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Couple with $2 billion win still resent Monsanto

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California couple both stricken with cancer they say was caused by Monsanto Co.’s weed killer say they still resent the company even after a jury awarded them over $2 billion.

Alberta Pilliod said Monday that she and her 74-year-old husband have each been battling cancer for the last nine years. The 76-year-old says she and her husband Alva Pilliod are unable to enjoy the same activities they participated in before their cancer diagnosis.

The Pilliods addressed the media at a San Francisco press conference a few hours after the jury delivered its verdict.

One of the Pilliods lawyers, Michael Miller, conceded that the $2 billion punitive damage award was likely to be reduced on appeal. But he argued that whatever Monsanto was likely to appeal any damage award and the Pilliods’ lawyers are prepared for a long legal battle.

JIMMY CARTER-HEALTH

Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.

Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.

She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.

CHINA-TRADE-ANXIETY IN US FARM BELT

US farmers who sell to China feel pain of Beijing’s tariffs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — China’s announcement Monday of higher tariffs on $60 billion of American exports — retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest penalties on Chinese goods — hit a particular nerve here in the farm belt. China’s vast consumer market has been a vital source of revenue for Americans whose livelihoods depend on farm exports.

Beijing’s action wasn’t unexpected. But it still felt like a heavy blow to many.

Since December, when U.S. and China negotiators called a truce to tariffs and began signaling that an agreement might be reached, soybean farmers had been holding out hope that sales to China would resume, said Todd Hultman, an Omaha-based grain market analyst with agriculture market data provider DTN. In the meantime, the farmers had been storing a record stockpile of nearly 1 billion bushels.

TRUMP RESORT-SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: 4 detained in hip-hop shooting released

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say four men detained after a shooting tied to a Miami-area hip-hop festival have been released.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said Monday that security video from outside the Trump International Beach Resort Miami shows rapper NBA YoungBoy and his entourage exiting the resort when gunmen in a passing SUV open fire. The rapper’s 19-year-old girlfriend and a 5-year-old bystander were wounded in Sunday’s shooting.

Some legally armed members of YoungBoy’s entourage returned fire. Zabaleta says one of their bullets killed a bystander across the street, but they won’t be charged as they were firing in self-defense.

He said the four detained Sunday have been released.

The shooting was one of at least three tied to the weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival.

TV-NEW SEASON-FOX

‘Empire’ will go 1 more season, Smollett’s future is unclear

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network says “Empire” will be back this fall for its final season.

But Fox executives in announcing the 2019-20 season say that Jussie Smollett’s future in the show is unclear.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier says there is an option to have Smollett in the show’s sixth year but there is no plan right now to include him.

Collier says the network wants to give “Empire” a big send-off and that’s the focus.

Smollett was accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in Chicago. The charges were dropped.

MIGRANT FAMILIES-DEPORTATIONS

AP sources: Trump officials discussed deporting families

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security officials considered arresting migrant families around the country who had final deportation orders and removing them from the U.S. in a flashy show of force.

That’s according to two Homeland Security officials and two other people familiar with the proposal, one of several immigration possibilities discussed as the Trump administration manages a crush of migrants at the Southwest border. They aren’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The idea was to arrest thousands in 10 different cities. But then-Immigrations and Customs Enforcement head Ron Vitiello and then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen halted it over concerns about diverting resources from the border, a lack of detention space and the possibility of public outrage.

The plan remains under consideration.

The Department of Homeland Security declined to comment.

