Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president’s chief economic adviser says he expects China to retaliate over increased tariffs, after talks in Washington ended without a deal on trade.

Larry Kudlow also tells “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump’s plan to raise US tariffs to 25 percent across the board could take months to take effect.

The United States began raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% on Friday after American officials accused Beijing of backtracking on commitments made in earlier rounds of negotiations.

The two countries are sparring over U.S. allegations that China steals technology and pressures American companies into handing over trade secrets, part of an aggressive campaign to turn Chinese companies into world leaders in robotics, electric cars and other advanced industries.

ELECTION 2020-CALIFORNIA-MONEY

White House hopefuls swarm rival’s home turf of California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Democrats who want to be president are swarming California. They’re competing for campaign cash and media attention while courting longtime allies of home-state Sen. Kamala Harris on their rival’s own turf.

Democrats have long relied on California for political money, but the state has drawn a greater focus after moving up the date of its 2020 primary.

For Harris, what once seemed to be a formidable wall of support appears to have softened.

Her aides have said California is central to their strategy to win the nomination, and they cite endorsements from elected officials as Harris plows her way through fundraisers. But Harris has trailed some others in recent state polls.

NORTH KOREA CARGO SHIP SEIZED

N. Korean cargo ship seized by US arrives in American Samoa

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — A North Korean cargo ship seized by the U.S. because of suspicion it was used to violate international sanctions arrived Saturday at the capital of this American territory.

U.S. Coast Guard public affairs officer Amanda Wyrick says the trip from Indonesia took about three weeks and American Samoa, in the South Pacific, was chosen because of “its central strategic location.”

The ship was detained in April 2018 as it traveled toward Indonesia. Justice Department officials announced Thursday that the U.S. had seized the ship.

Officials made the announcement of the ship’s seizure hours after North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea, the second weapons launch in five days and a possible signal that stalled talks over its nuclear weapons program are in trouble.

CHANNELING MUELLER

Channeling maybe-yes, maybe-no Mueller: Speak, Bob, Speak!

WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly two years, the nation watched and waited as special counsel Robert Mueller investigated President Donald Trump and his campaign for potential collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.

The release of a redacted version of Mueller’s 448-page report last month offered a long-awaited moment of closure for many — and an utterly unsatisfying cliffhanger for plenty of others.

Many still wonder just what Mueller was trying to say and what he really thinks, particularly on the question of obstruction, where the document drew no conclusion.

That uncertainty has given partisans on both sides an opening to frame Mueller’s findings to their liking and left many Americans scratching their heads about what to believe and whom to trust.

And they want to hear directly from Mueller himself.

EMIRATES

US issues new warning to ships after ‘sabotage’ off UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. has issued a new alert to maritime traffic over alleged “acts of sabotage” of ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates amid heightened regional tensions between American and Iran.

The U.S. Maritime Administration, which stressing the incidents had not been confirmed, warned shippers early Monday to exercise caution when traveling past Fujairah, a port city on the eastern edge of the United Arab Emirates on the Gulf of Oman.

It gave coordinates of the alleged sabotage, putting it just north of Fujairah.

The UAE on Sunday said the sabotage targeted four boats, without elaborating or naming suspects. It came just hours after Iranian and Lebanese media outlets aired false reports of explosions at the nearby Emirati port in Fujairah, which bunkers and ships oil.

PHILIPPINES-ELECTIONS

Millions vote in Philippine elections crucial to Duterte

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos have begun voting in midterm elections highlighted by a showdown between President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies who aim to dominate the Senate and an opposition fighting for check and balance under a leader they regard as a looming dictator.

Nearly 62 million Filipinos have registered to choose among 43,500 candidates vying for about 18,000 congressional and local posts in Monday’s elections in one of Asia’s most rambunctious democracies.

The most crucial race is for 12 seats in the 24-member Senate, which Duterte wants to fill with allies to bolster his legislative agenda that includes the return of the death penalty.

Military and police forces are on full alert to respond to any violence, especially in security hotspots, and help prevent cheating amid intense local political rivalries.

PANAMA-EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Panama area near Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck as a lightly populated area of Panama near its border with Costa Rica. There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a 6.1 preliminary magnitude and was centered seven kilometers (four miles) southeast of the town of Plaza de Caisan. The quake occurred at a depth of about 37 kilometers (22 miles).

76ERS-RAPTORS

Leonard hits bouncer at buzzer, Raptors beat 76ers in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

After Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.

It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. JJ Redick had 17 points, Butler added 16, and Tobias Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

BRITAIN-ROYAL BABY

Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for US Mother’s Day

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby’s feet to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The post also included lines from a poem called “Lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived.”

Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain’s Mother’s Day was on March 31 this year.

HOUSTON-MISSING GIRL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutor: Human decomposition detected in car

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl.

Derion Vence remains jailed Sunday on a $1 million bond after being arrested a day earlier on a charge of tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse.

Vence told police on May 4 that men in a truck abducted him, Maleah Davis and his 2-year-old son before freeing him and the boy. Maleah is still missing.

During a court hearing Saturday night, a prosecutor said dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of the car Vence had claimed was taken by the kidnappers.

Police say the vehicle was used to drop Vence off at a hospital, where he first reported the abduction.

