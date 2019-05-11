Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PHILIPPINES-ELECTIONS Duterte allies seek to dominate Philippine midterm polls MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s name is not on the ballot but Monday’s midterm elections are seen as a crucial referendum on his…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s name is not on the ballot but Monday’s midterm elections are seen as a crucial referendum on his rise to power with a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, unorthodox style and contentious embrace of China.

Opposition aspirants consider the Senate the last bastion of checks and balances given the dominance of Duterte’s loyalists in the lower house. An independent survey shows Duterte-backed candidates winning the race with only one from the opposition.

Duterte wants the elections to bolster his legislative agenda. That includes the return of the death penalty, lowering the age for criminal liability of child offenders and revising the constitution to allow a shift to a federal form of government, a proposal some critics fear may be a cover to remove term limits.

VENEZUELA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Guaidó asks for relations with US military

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he’s instructed his political envoy in Washington to immediately open relations with the U.S. military.

Guaidó said Saturday that he’s asked his ambassador Carlos Vecchio to open “direct communications” toward possible coordination.

U.S.-backed Guaidó is leading a campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

In recent days Venezuelan security forces arrested National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano, the body’s No. 2 leader. Other lawmakers also scrambled for refuge in foreign embassies amid renewed fears of a crackdown following an unsuccessful military rebellion.

Guaidó says he’s keeping “all options on the table” to remove Maduro, repeating language used by U.S. President Donald Trump and his chief advisers.

Earlier this week, U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller said he would meet with Guaidó when invited to discuss the future role of Venezuela’s armed forces.

ABORTION BANS-STATES

‘Heartbeat’ laws could ban most abortions across Deep South

A push among conservative U.S. states to enact some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws could practically outlaw the procedures across a large area of the Deep South and a chunk of the Midwest.

Georgia last week became the fourth state to enact a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which occurs before many women know they’re pregnant. Similar bans have been signed into law this year in Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio.

Alabama lawmakers plan a vote next week on whether to make performing nearly any abortion a felony. So-called “heartbeat” bans also remain in play in Republican-controlled legislatures in Louisiana and Missouri.

Attorney Elisabeth Smith of the Center for Reproductive Rights expects all such laws to be blocked by courts while lawsuits play out, which could take several years.

CONGRESS-IMPEACHMENT

Self-impeach? Talk shifts toward Trump defiance of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced a new concept into the debate over President Donald Trump’s actions: “self-impeaching.”

The more Democrats push their investigations into the special counsel’s Trump-Russia report and other aspects of the president’s administration and business dealings, the more Trump resists.

And that’s making what Pelosi says is Trump’s own case for impeachment — by his stonewalling of Congress.

There’s no actual process for self-impeachment. It’s a thought bubble more than a legal term.

But as a device, it’s a way for Pelosi to frame the often complicated idea of the White House refusing to engage with Congress in the traditional process of checks and balances.

Republicans say it’s time to move on.

HOUSTON-MISSING GIRL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: blood in man’s apartment linked to girl

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say they found “blood evidence” in the apartment of Derion Vence that matches that of the missing 4-year-old girl, Maleah Davis.

In a statement on the arrest of Vence, Houston police say that he has been charged with tampering with evidence.

They also say that Vence was observed carrying a full laundry basket from the apartment.

The laundry basket was found in the trunk of Vence’s silver Nisson Altima, which was recovered in Missouri City, Texas, Thursday.

Vence reported last Saturday that Maleah had been abducted from him.

INDIA-ELECTIONS

Voting in Indian elections reaches next-to-last phase

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indians are voting in the next-to-last round of 6-week-long national elections, marked by a highly acrimonious campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaying the opposition Congress party rival Rahul Gandhi for the country’s ills.

Sunday’s voting in 59 constituencies, including seven in the Indian capital, will complete polling for 483 of 543 seats in the lower house of Parliament. The voting for the remaining 60 seats will be held on May 19.

Votes will be counted on May 23.

Turnout in the first five phases averaged 67%, nearly the same as in 2014 elections that brought Modi to power.

Opinion polls say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party continues to be the front-runner, but it is likely to return with a lesser number of 282 seats.

PEOPLE-ALYSSA MILANO-SEX STRIKE

Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media

Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures.

The former star of “Charmed” and “Melrose Place” urged women in the tweet Friday night to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.” Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant.

Milano told The Associated Press on Saturday that “the stakes are never higher than right now” because the laws are “outrageous” and could be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which conservatives hope will overturn Roe v. Wade.

TURKEY-JOURNALIST ATTACKED

Turkish opposition journalist hospitalized following attack

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A journalist critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and its nationalist allies has been hospitalized after being attacked outside his home.

The Yenicag newspaper says Saturday that columnist Yavuz Selim Demirag was beaten up by about five or six people with baseball bats after appearing on a TV show Friday.

The reason for the attack was not known but it comes amid tensions over the top electoral authority’s decision to cancel the results of the March 31 mayoral race for Istanbul, which was won by the opposition, and order a revote to take place June 23.

Erdogan’s party says the Istanbul vote was marred by fraud but the opposition says the electoral board was pressured by the government, which desperately wants to hold on to power in Turkey’s largest city.

POLAND-US-HOLOCAUST RESTITUTION

Polish nationalists protest US over Holocaust claims

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Polish nationalists have marched to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, protesting that the U.S. is putting pressure on Poland to compensate Jews whose families lost property during the Holocaust.

The protesters included far-right groups and their supporters. They said the United States has no right to interfere in Polish affairs and that the U.S. government is putting “Jewish interests” over the interests of Poland.

The nationalists say that Poland was a major victim of Nazi Germany during World War II and that it is not fair to ask Poland to compensate Jewish victims when Poland has never received adequate compensation from Germany.

“Why should we have to pay money today when nobody gives us anything?” said 22-year-old Kamil Wencwel. “Americans only think about Jewish and not Polish interests.”

GENERIC DRUGS-LAWSUIT 1ST LD-WRITETHRU

States bring price fixing suit against generic drug makers

BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys general from more than 40 states are alleging the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices for more than 100 different generic drugs, including treatments for diabetes, cancer, arthritis and other medical conditions.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Friday, also names 15 individual senior executives responsible for sales, marketing and pricing.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, said investigators obtained emails, text messages and telephone records to prove a multi-year conspiracy against 20 firms.

A spokesman for Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the companies named in the suit, said Teva hasn’t engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability.

Investigators said the drugs account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States.

