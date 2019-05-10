Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP TAXES House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and…

TRUMP TAXES

House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the subpoenas Friday, days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump’s returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn’t provide Trump’s tax records because the panel’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” as Supreme Court precedent requires.

Neal is reminding the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS “shall furnish” the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress’ tax-writing committees. He says Ways and Means “has never been denied” a request.

BC-US-CHINA-TARIFFS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US preparing more tariffs on Chinese products

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says his office is preparing to impose tariffs on the $300 billion in Chinese products that aren’t already facing import taxes, another escalation in Washington’s dispute with Beijing.

The U.S. just after midnight Friday raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% from 10%. Hours later, an 11th round of U.S.-China talks ended without an agreement.

The tax hike brings to $250 billion the value of Chinese imports facing 25% tariffs. But about $300 billion in Chinese imports haven’t yet been hit in a yearlong dispute over China’s push to challenge American technological dominance, allegedly by stealing technology and forcing U.S. companies to hand over trade secrets.

Lighthizer’s office will have to get public comment before it can go ahead with the new tariffs.

VENEZUELA-GUAIDÓ INTERVIEW

Venezuela’s Guaidó puts on brave face after failed uprising

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó wants to jumpstart his movement to oust Nicolas Maduro following last week’s failed military uprising.

In an interview with The Associated Press, he promised to persevere in the face of a deepening crackdown by Maduro’s government.

Guaidó says he’s encouraged by China’s recent support for an international mediation effort and repeated his openness to using foreign troops to force Maduro from power.

The 35-year-old national assembly president, who the U.S. and 50 other countries recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader, sat for the interview hours after the No. 2 leader in congress was jailed and other lawmakers took refuge in foreign embassies.

All are facing arrest for joining Guaidó in a military rebellion that failed to win the support of the armed forces’ top command.

ABORTION-KENTUCKY

Federal judge strikes down Kentucky abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down a Kentucky abortion law aimed at banning a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley ruled Friday the law would create a “substantial obstacle” to a woman’s right to an abortion, violating constitutionally protected privacy rights.

Kentucky’s only abortion clinic challenged the 2018 law when it was signed by the state’s anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin.

A consent order delayed its enforcement pending the outcome of last year’s trial in which Bevin’s legal team and ACLU attorneys argued the case.

Bevin spokeswoman Elizabeth Goss Kuhn says the governor’s legal team will appeal. She says they’re confident the law will ultimately be upheld.

ACLU attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas says the ruling affirms that health, not politics, will guide medical decisions about pregnancy.

CUBA-RATIONING

Cuba launches rationing in face of economic crisis

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban government says it will begin rationing chicken, eggs, rice, beans, soap and other basic products in the face of a grave economic crisis.

Commerce Minister Betsy Díaz Velázquez told the state-run Cuban News Agency Friday that various forms of rationing would be employed in order to deal with shortages of staple foods. She blamed the hardening of the U.S. trade embargo by the Trump administration. Economists give equal or greater blame to a plunge in aid from Venezuela.

Food stores in Cuba are government-run and sell products ranging from highly subsidized to wildly overpriced by global standards. She said chicken will now be sold in limited quantities, as will low-priced soap, eggs, rice, beans, lentils and sausages. High-priced goods appear to be unaffected, with the exception of chicken.

VIRGIN GALACTIC-THE LATEST

The Latest: Virgin Galactic enters ‘home stretch’ of tests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is not setting a launch date yet for its first commercial space tourism flight as it begins moving 100 personnel, a rocket ship and launch-support vehicle to a spaceport facility in New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said Friday that an interior cabin is being tested for commercial operations and that a small, undisclosed number of test flights are pending.

Pilots are among the personnel moving from California to begin acclimating to flying conditions above the high desert in southern New Mexico.

Whitesides says the company is in the “home stretch” toward its first commercial space flight and declined to specify deadlines.

He joined Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson in thanking New Mexico politicians and residents for their patience and taxpayer investments in the Spaceport America hangar and launch facility.

Branson envisions a future with hotels in space and near-space transcontinental flights but cautioned that “we need the financial impetus to do all that.”

ABSENT GOVERNOR-WEST VIRGINIA

Schedules show West Virginia governor largely absent in job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — He’s a billionaire who owns mines, farms and a resort. But how Jim Justice spends his time as West Virginia’s 36th governor has largely been a mystery.

Since taking office in 2017, critics have said Justice is rarely at the Statehouse and called his business portfolio distracting.

He’s pushed back on those claims.

His schedule for the past seven months was recently released to The Associated Press through an open-records-law request. It shows he rarely meets with his Cabinet, rarely is at the capital, and was largely missing at one of the legislative session’s most critical points.

His office said Justice wasn’t available for an interview but released a statement. Justice says his calendar doesn’t reflect the time and work he puts in as governor. His lawyer says Justice doesn’t log most of his office time.

CONGRESS-DISASTER AID

House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases. Democrats controlling the chamber are trying to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico.

Friday’s measure passed by a 257-150 vote over the opposition of most Republicans, who said it should include the Trump administration’s $4.5 billion request for humanitarian aid and border enforcement. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to urge Republicans to vote against the bill.

The House had passed an earlier $14 billion version of the measure in January, but the legislation has been held up in the Senate amid a fight between Trump and Democrats over aid to Puerto Rico.

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-COLORADO-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Dispute meant no officer at school during attack

DENVER (AP) — A Denver-area school where a shooting killed a teenager and wounded eight other students was without a resource officer because of a canceled sheriff’s office contract.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Friday his department did not renew its STEM School Highlands Ranch contract amid a dispute over resource officers’ duties. Instead, the school hired a private firm.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press on Thursday that a guard credited with capturing one of the suspects in Tuesday’s attack fired his weapon inside the school. Two news organizations citing anonymous sources reported that authorities are investigating whether the guard mistakenly fired at a responding sheriff’s deputy and may have wounded a student.

A Friday school statement said violence hits campuses with and without resource officers. It credited the guard, deputies and students with thwarting the attack.

RAPPER CHARGED

Ex-Fugees rapper charged in campaign finance case

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the founding members of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees has been charged in a campaign finance conspiracy that took place during the 2012 election.

The Justice Department announced the charges Friday against Prakazrel “Pras” Michel (pruh-KAZ’-rehl “prahs” mee-SHEHL’). A lawyer for Michel, Barry Pollack, says his client is innocent and looks forward to having the case heard by a jury.

Michel faces a separate civil forfeiture complaint accusing him in a scheme to try to get the department to drop an investigation into embezzlement from a Malaysian investment fund. Michel has denied wrongdoing.

The embezzlement from the fund, known as 1MDB, became a political scandal in Malaysia. Looted money paid for jewelry and luxury art and helped finance “The Wolf of Wall Street” and other films.

