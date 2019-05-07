Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-COLORADO-THE-LATEST The Latest: Sheriff says student killed in Colorado shooting HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old male student was killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver school. The Douglas County sheriff’s…

The Latest: Sheriff says student killed in Colorado shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old male student was killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office confirmed the death in a tweet Tuesday but didn’t identify the student killed in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The death appears to be separate from the eight people who were treated at hospitals.

Two students are listed in serious condition, two are listed as stable with injuries that are not life-threatening, one is in good condition and three have been released.

Authorities have taken two students into custody after the shooting in the affluent community of Highlands Ranch near where two students shot and killed 13 people at Columbine High School 20 years ago.

GOP senators to be briefed on White House immigration plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republican senators are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss a new White House immigration plan.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway describes the plan as “fairly comprehensive,” saying it aims to beef up border security and maximize merit-based immigration. Conway says it will cover other changes favored by Trump, including ending some family migration and visa lottery programs.

Conway says the plan could also touch on the plight of thousands who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The proposals are being developed by senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. A previous attempt by Trump to reach a comprehensive immigration deal with Congress collapsed.

Trump put immigration at the center of his presidential campaign, including a promise to build a wall on the U.S-Mexico border.

Newspaper: Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump’s businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information the newspaper acquired.

The Times says it has acquired printouts from the future president’s official IRS tax transcripts, including figures from his federal tax form.

The newspaper says Trump reported business losses of $46.1 million in 1985, and a total of $1.17 billion in losses for the 10-year period.

The House Ways and Means Committee has asked the IRS to provide Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday refused to do so, saying the panel’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Mnuchin’s move, which had been expected, is likely to set a legal battle into motion.

US pregnancy deaths up, and report says most are preventable

A new government report finds that more U.S. women are dying from pregnancy-related causes, and that more than half of those deaths are preventable.

Deaths during pregnancy, at birth and in the following year are still relatively rare in the United States, but have been rising for decades, especially among black women. About 700 such deaths occur each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Tuesday.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also released new guidelines saying women should have a comprehensive heart-risk evaluation 12 weeks after delivery. Bleeding and infections used to cause most pregnancy-related deaths, but heart-related problems do now.

US official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says intelligence information that prompted the Pentagon to send an aircraft carrier and Air Force bombers to the Middle East included indications that Iran had moved short-range ballistic missiles aboard boats in or near the Persian Gulf.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive information.

The official says the movement of missiles was among a wider range of troubling intelligence information that led to the decision announced Sunday to speed up the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group from the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East.

At the Pentagon, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters the U.S. was being “very prudent and very measured” in its approach to perceived Iranian threats.

The Latest: Georgia governor signs restrictive abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant.

The signing Tuesday morning caps weeks of protests at the state Capitol and marks the beginning of a possibly costly legal battle.

ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young said the new law is unconstitutional and the ACLU would challenge it in court.

Anti-abortion activists and lawmakers across the country have been energized by the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Several GOP-controlled states are pushing abortion bans in an attack on the high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Similar bans have been signed into law in Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio, and are being considered elsewhere.

The Latest: Witness testifies about ‘sex slave’ initiation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest from the trial of a self-help guru charged with sex trafficking (all times local): 5 p.m. A witness is testifying about how she was recruited into a secret sorority that prosecutors say consisted of sex slaves for the former leader of an upstate New York self-help group. The woman told a jury on Tuesday that she was under orders to try to “seduce” Keith Raniere as part of her initiation in 2015. She claimed Raniere got her to text nude photos as a prelude to meeting with him in person. The witness testified using only her first name – Sylvie – to protect her identity at the federal sex-trafficking trial.

Liverpool stuns Barcelona 4-0 to reach CL final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool delivered the greatest in a long line of famous comebacks to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Divock Origi scored twice, either side of goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum early in the second half, to send Liverpool into its second straight final and set up a meeting with either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1.

It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86. No team had done it in the Champions League era.

The comeback was all the more unlikely given that Liverpool was without two of its first-choice forward line, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Instead, it was Origi — the scorer of the crucial fourth goal in the 79th minute — who made the seemingly impossible, possible. And it needed some remarkable ingenuity from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who pretended to walk away from taking a corner before quickly spinning round and sending in a low cross as Barcelona’s players dawdled. Origi swept in the finish.

Given the opposition, a team featuring arguably the greatest ever soccer player in Messi, this will likely rank as Liverpool’s greatest European performance, rivaling the comeback from three goals down against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

There was also the 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne in the 1977 European Cup and the 4-3 win from 2-0 down against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League semifinals.

For Barcelona, it was the second year in a row that they let a three-goal lead slip, having beaten Roma 4-1 at home in the quarterfinals in 2018 before losing the return leg 3-0 to go out.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

The Latest: San Francisco bans cash-snubbing stores

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors unanimously approved legislation requiring retailers to accept cash for payment.

San Francisco on Tuesday followed Philadelphia and New Jersey in banning cashless stores, saying they discriminate against low-income consumers who may not have access to credit cards.

Backlash against retailers who only accept payment by credit card, debit card or smartphone is growing nationally, as is recognition by cashless stores that the policy shuts out customers.

Some cashless retailers have said it’s safer and more efficient not to handle cash.

Beverly Hills considering banning sale of tobacco products

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Beverly Hills is considering outlawing the sale of tobacco products, a move that would make the glamorous California city the first in the nation to enact such a ban.

A draft ordinance going before the Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday evening would exempt only three existing high-end cigar lounges.

A report prepared for the council cites the city’s advocacy of healthy living and outlines the extensive adverse effects of tobacco use.

In addition to the cigar lounges, there are 25 active city permits for sales of tobacco and electronic cigarettes in grocery stores, gas stations, hotels, convenience stores and pharmacies.

The report says there have been discussions on having small-business experts assist retailers in dealing with possible impacts on revenues.

It found no data to determine an impact on tourism.

