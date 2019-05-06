Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-CHINA TARIFFS-THE LATEST The Latest: US says higher tariffs on China to hit on Friday WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the higher tariffs on China that President Donald Trump threatened over…

TRUMP-CHINA TARIFFS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US says higher tariffs on China to hit on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the higher tariffs on China that President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

Lighthizer adds that trade negotiations with the Chinese will resume on Thursday in Washington.

In a briefing with reporters, Lighthizer accused Beijing of “reneging on prior commitments” after 10 rounds of high-stakes negotiations over China’s aggressive drive to supplant American technological dominance.

TRUMP TAXES

Treasury denies Democrats’ request for Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won’t be turning President Donald Trump’s tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Mnuchin tells Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal in a Monday letter that the committee’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

The move, which was expected, is sure to set in motion a legal battle over Trump’s tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats now are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit.

Neal originally demanded access to Trump’s tax returns in early April under a law that says the IRS to “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers, including the chair of the tax writing Ways and Means committee.

MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS

Myanmar frees 2 imprisoned Reuters reporters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The chief of Yangon’s Insein Prison says two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking the country’s Officials Secrets Act have been released.

Zaw Zaw said Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were freed Tuesday morning, after President Win Myint issued a blanket pardon for 6,520 prisoners. Witnesses saw the two reporters leave the prison.

Myanmar’s Supreme Court on April 23 rejected the final appeal of the two against their seven-year prison terms.

Their convictions were related to reporting on security forces’ abuses of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: House committee plans contempt vote on Barr

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is poised to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt, the first step in what could be a lengthy, acrimonious court battle between House Democrats and President Donald Trump’s administration.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress after the Justice Department declined to provide lawmakers with a full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia and the 2016 election.

Nadler says Barr’s failure to comply with a subpoena leaves the committee with “no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings.”

__

OFFICER KILLED-MISSISSIPPI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Chief says officer driving home spotted suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief says one of his officers driving home spotted the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Biloxi police officer, leading to the 19-year-old’s arrest 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the crime scene.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the officer was driving home through Wiggins when he saw a man on the side of the road who looked like Darian Tawan Atkinson. Miller says the officer called Wiggins police, who arrested Atkinson before sunset Monday on a capital murder charge. Atkinson is accused of fatally shooting Biloxi Patrolman Robert McKeithen Sunday night in the parking lot of the coastal city’s police station.

Miller says he’s not sure how Atkinson got to Wiggins, but says he expects at least one other person will be arrested on charges of illegally aiding Atkinson.

Atkinson arrived in a police cruiser at the same police station where the shooting took place, and was walked inside for questioning before reporters with a row of cheering officers watching. It’s unclear whether Atkinson has a lawyer or when he will see a judge.

TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump’s ex-lawyer arrives at prison

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer has arrived at an upstate New York prison to start a three-year sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

A vehicle carrying Michael Cohen arrived at around 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday at the federal prison in Otisville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

While leaving his Manhattan apartment earlier, he paused briefly and spoke to a media throng. Cohen said he looks forward to the day when he can “share the truth.” Cohen condemned the “xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country.”

AP-EU-RUSSIA-PLANE-FIRE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: American among those killed in Russia plane fire

MOSCOW (AP) — A recent college graduate from Santa Fe, New Mexico, is among those killed when a Russian plane burst into flames during an emergency landing in Moscow.

Jeremy Brooks is being remembered as a fly-fishing expert by his former boss, Ivan Valdez, who owns The Reel Life fishing shop.

Valdez told reporters Monday that the 22-year-old Brooks had recently graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and was on his way to serve as a fishing guide in northwest Russia, his dream job.

The Russian airliner that took off Sunday from Moscow was airborne for 28 minutes before it returned for an emergency landing while still heavy with unburned fuel. The fuel ignited after a rough touchdown and flames quickly engulfed the aircraft, killing 41 of 78 people aboard.

BRITAIN-ROYAL BABY-THE LATEST

The Latest: New Zealand leader congratulates royals on baby

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan on having their baby son, saying a birth is an “incredibly exciting time.”

Ardern last year became just the second elected leader in modern history to give birth while holding office. Her daughter Neve is 10 months old.

Ardern on Tuesday said in a release she wished the royal family all the best and hoped to see them in New Zealand at some point.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New Zealand in October.

On that trip, Meghan showed she was prepared to continue speaking out about feminist issues in her new role as a royal when she gave a speech congratulating New Zealand for becoming the first country to allow women to vote in 1893.

MET GALA

Met Gala goes ‘camp’ for the annual A-list fashion parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The worlds of fashion, film, music and sports converge at the massive Met Gala on Monday night and will show off “camp” as this year’s theme.

Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles will join Anna Wintour and hundreds of other A-listers for a stride up the grand staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It’s the 71st annual Met Gala, a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute.

The evening is inspired by the institute’s spring exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The exhibit celebrates a 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she writes: “To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it.”

Guests could top 600 this year and have likely been talking about camp for quite some time as they planned their own fashion spins on the theme.

PREAKNESS-MAXIMUM SECURITY

Maximum Security will not run in Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of Maximum Security says the horse will not run in the Preakness and will appeal his disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

Gary West confirmed the decision by phone to The Associated Press. He says “there’s really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown to run a horse back in two weeks.”

Maximum Security became the first Derby winner to be disqualified for interference on Saturday. After an objection, racing stewards ruled that the colt swerved out and impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first.

West has said he realizes the appeals process will take “months, if not years.” The owner has sought to see replays of the race that stewards used to reach their landmark decision.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.