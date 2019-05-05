Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

RUSSIA-PLANE FIRE-THE LATEST The Latest: Russia says at least 40 dead on burning jet MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials have given out conflicting numbers on a fiery airline accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, but they…

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials have given out conflicting numbers on a fiery airline accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, but they indicate at least 40 people died.

Elena Markovskaya, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee, said at a briefing early Monday that 41 people died in the accident Sunday evening and 37 people survived.

But Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said later that 38 people survived, though without giving a death toll.

The fire aboard the Sukhoi SSJ100 regional jet flown by Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot broke out after the plane made a hard emergency landing. Video on Russian television shows fire bursting from the plane’s underside as it landed.

The plane had taken off from the airport bound for Murmansk, but turned back after encountering unspecified problems in the air.

UNITED STATES-IRAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Possible attack on US forces led to deployments

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense official says the deployments of an aircraft carrier strike group and land-based bombers to the Middle East are in response to indications that Iran and its proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack U.S. forces in the region.

The defense official tells The Associated Press that the Pentagon approved the deployments of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group of ships and combat aircraft.

The official says U.S. forces at sea and on land were thought to be the potential targets. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

A White House statement says the military resources were deployed to send a message to Iran that “unrelenting force” will meet any attack on U.S. interests or those of its allies.

TRUMP-CHINA TARIFFS

Trump tweets that China tariffs to jump to 25% this week

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10% to 25% this week, giving Chinese negotiators a fresh deadline and added pressure as talks between the two countries resume this week.

Trump has threatened to increase those tariffs before but has pushed back plans to raise them twice. In his tweets Sunday, Trump said the tariff increase will happen Friday. Chinese officials are expected to come to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hamas says it doesn’t want a new war with Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leader of Hamas says his group is “not interested in a new war” with Israel, after two days of heavy rocket fire from Gaza and Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded territory.

Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement late Sunday that the militant group is ready to “return to the state of calm” if Israel stops its attacks “and immediately starts implementing understandings about a dignified life.”

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza from Western-backed Palestinian forces in 2007. Recent rounds of fighting, however, have ended relatively quickly with informal truces brokered by Egypt and the U.N.

In the past, Hamas has halted attacks in return for the easing of an Egyptian and Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.

BOEING-PLANE CRASHES

Boeing didn’t tell airlines that safety alert wasn’t on

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing says it didn’t tell pilots and airlines that a safety alert on its 737 Max jets was not working until after one of the planes crashed in Indonesia last year.

The safety alert, called an “angle of attack” (AOA) indicator, tells pilots if a sensor is transmitting bad data. It was designed to warn pilots about the kind of sensor malfunction that occurred in the crash in Indonesia and another five months later in Ethiopia. It had been operational in previous versions of the 737, but was switched off in the 737 Max.

Boeing said Sunday that the planes could be flown safely without the alert, but said it will be included in the 737 Max before the planes are flown again.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE

‘Tentative date’ for Mueller’s House panel testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee says he’s hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the panel, citing a “tentative date” for Mueller’s testimony.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline tells “Fox News Sunday” that “we hope the special counsel will appear” on May 15 and that “we think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said last week the committee was “firming up the date” for Mueller’s testimony and hoping it would be May 15.

Cicilline says that “obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.”

Democrats are seeking more information about Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Mueller didn’t immediately return messages Sunday.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN

Biden surge fueled by electability advantage. Will it last?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden is quickly emerging as the front-runner in the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

That’s largely because the former vice president is dominating the debate that matters most to many voters: electability.

Biden’s chief rivals privately concede that, for now at least, the 76-year-old lifelong politician has successfully cast himself as the candidate who can take down President Donald Trump. He may be out of step with the heart of the party on key issues, but Biden opens the race backed by a broad coalition of voters attracted to his personality, his governing experience and his working-class background.

That combination is helping to convince voters he is better positioned than any other Democrat to deny Trump a second term.

PLANE CRASH-FLORIDA RIVER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Plane in river had been in maintenance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say a chartered jet that ended up in a river during a landing at a Florida military base had been in maintenance recently.

National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said Sunday that maintenance logs show the Boeing 737 had a left-hand thrust reverser that was inoperative.

Landsberg says thrust reversers are used to divert thrust from the engine. He says they typically aren’t used in calculating a plane’s performance.

According to a Purdue University College of Engineering description , reverse thrust can be used to help an aircraft come to a stop.

None of the 143 passengers and crew members had serious injuries from Friday night’s landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The plane had been traveling from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

STUMBLING TO PREAKNESS

Maximum Security’s Preakness status unclear after Derby DQ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The next stop in the chase for the Triple Crown is the Preakness, though both Maximum Security and Country House remain noncommittal for the May 18 race following Maximum Security’s disqualification from the Kentucky Derby.

Owner Gary West says he is unsure whether to enter Maximum Security in the Preakness as he ponders appealing the historic decision.

West realizes the appeals process could extend well beyond the race at Pimlico in Baltimore. And with Kentucky racing stewards’ ruling that Maximum Security interfered with other horses that led to his disqualification, there might not be a point to racing the colt in the Triple Crown series’ middle jewel.

Maximum Security was first to finish Saturday’s muddy Derby before becoming the marquee race’s first winner to be disqualified for interference. Stewards elevated long shot runner-up Country House to the winner’s circle.

Country House trainer Bill Mott said the colt was in good shape after the Derby but remained noncommittal about the 1 1/8-mile Preakness. It would mark Country House’s fourth race in eight weeks.

TV-DAYTIME EMMYS

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek received a standing ovation as he accepted an Emmy Award for “Jeopardy!”

Trebek, who announced in March he has advanced pancreatic cancer, said he’d worried about winning as best game show host.

He was concerned that sympathy might play a role in voting, he said, when contenders should be judged on the merits of their work.

But Trebek recalled that he lost last year __ after he had major surgery for life-threatening blood clots.

Since that didn’t get him a sympathy vote, the 78-year-old Trebek said he can live with the honor.

It’s his seventh Daytime Emmy, including a 2011 lifetime achievement award.

Trebek received a warm welcome from the theater audience earlier Sunday evening, when he presented a trophy.

