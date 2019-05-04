Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EDT

AP-RAC-KENTUCKY-DERBY-THE-LATEST The Latest: Country House pays $132.40 to win at Derby LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Country House’s stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby paid off big as a 65-1 long shot. The chestnut colt with…

The Latest: Country House pays $132.40 to win at Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Country House’s stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby paid off big as a 65-1 long shot.

The chestnut colt with Flavien Prat aboard paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60. The $132.40 to win was the second-highest payout in Derby history.

Code of Honor returned $15.20 and $9.80 for second while Tacitus paid $5.60 for third.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the race by 1¾ lengths with a time of 2:03.93 over 1¼ miles. But both the margin and time were wiped out by his disqualification.

Country House’s victory was only the second in seven career starts. His first win came by 3½ lengths at 1 1/16 mile on Jan. 17 at Gulfstream Park.

This item has been corrected to show that Country House did not finish in 2:03.93. That would’ve been the winning time for Maximum Security, who was disqualified.

NORTH KOREA-MISSILE-THE LATEST

The Latest: NKorea: Kim oversaw drills of rocket launchers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un observed a live-fire drill of long-range multiple rocket launchers and unspecified tactical guided weapons.

The report by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North launching several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast.

The agency says Kim expressed “great satisfaction” over Saturday’s drills and stressed frontline troops to keep a “high alert posture” and enhance combat ability to “defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country.”

ELECTION 2020-CAMPAIGN RDP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden says world leaders uneasy over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden is making his foreign policy experience a primary selling point to top donors to his presidential campaign.

At a private fundraiser Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, Biden told several dozen donors that “at least 14 world leaders” have called him during President Donald Trump’s tenure expressing unease.

Biden said British Prime Minister Theresa May asked him directly for reassurance that the U.S. and the United Kingdom “still have a special relationship.”

Biden said the U.S. under Trump “is about to squander alliances” built over generations. He noted that he’s “spent my entire adult life” in foreign affairs, first with 36 years in the Senate then eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

Biden told donors he doesn’t believe he’s the only Democrat who can beat Trump. But he said he can beat Trump and then “on Day One” be ready to serve as head of state and lead post-Trump world affairs.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Israel airstrike kills 2 militants in Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza residents say an Israeli airstrike killed two militants in central Gaza Strip.

Witnesses and local media reports identified the dead early Sunday as members of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad.

This raises to six the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling since Saturday. The dead included an infant and her pregnant mother.

In Israel, meanwhile, several news outlets said a man was seriously injured by shrapnel from incoming Gaza missiles. There has been no immediate official comment. Three Israelis were injured Saturday, including an 80-year-old woman who was severely hurt.

PLANE CRASH-FLORIDA RIVER-THE LATEST

The Latest: NTSB says plane in river had no prior accidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the Boeing 737 that rolled off a runaway at a military base in Florida and ended up in a river has had no prior accidents.

National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said Saturday that investigators will examine the aircraft, the environment and human factors in trying to discover why the plane rolled into the St. Johns River after landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Landsberg says the plane hit a seawall made of stones Friday night before coming to a rest in the river.

The pavement on the runway wasn’t grooved and Landsberg says investigators will look at how that played a role with reported heavy rain during the landing. He said grooves can help the water flow off the pavement more quickly.

Landsberg says the fact that the plane is partially in water presents a challenge.

VENEZUELA

Key role of Venezuelan military in crisis takes center stage

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The critical role of the Venezuelan military in the country’s crisis is on display this weekend as President Nicolás Maduro seeks to maintain its support and opposition leader Juan Guaidó tries to woo it to his side.

National television on Saturday showed Maduro wearing a camouflage hat as he met soldiers and watched them train at a military base, while opposition supporters prepared to demonstrate outside bases in a bid to encourage an uprising.

A key figure in the conflict is Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, who has supported Maduro.

On Tuesday, Guaidó appeared outside a Caracas military base with a small group of security forces and called in vain on the military to overthrow the socialist leader. Clashes between protesters and police then erupted, leaving five dead.

SUPREME COURT-CLARENCE THOMAS

Justice Clarence Thomas’ moment may be now, some experts say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Clarence Thomas has been a Supreme Court justice for nearly three decades. It may finally be his moment.

Many Americans know Thomas largely from his bruising 1991 confirmation hearing, when he was accused of sexual harassment charges by former employee Anita Hill — charges he denied.

Now, Thomas is now the longest-serving member of a court that’s recently gotten more conservative. That puts him in a potentially powerful position.

With President Donald Trump’s nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh now on the court, the conservatives are in control as the justices take on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control and LGBT rights.

The 70-year-old Thomas says he has no plans to retire. If he stays until his 80th birthday in 2028 he’ll be the longest-serving justice in history.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-CONGRESS

Fines, jail time? Dems digging in as Trump resists oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — They’re talking about jailing people at the Capitol. Imposing steep fines.

All sorts of extraordinary, if long-shot measures to force the White House to comply with Democratic lawmakers’ request for information about President Donald Trump stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

This is the remarkable state of affairs between the executive and legislative branches as Democrats try to break through Trump’s blockade of investigations.

And it’s testing the system of checks and balances as the standoff deepens in the aftermath of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Democrats are considering their next steps. But Trump, who derides the oversight as “presidential harassment,” has the backing of most Republicans in Congress as he tries to bring closure to what he calls a “witch hunt.”

MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION-ILLINOIS

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s reached an agreement with key lawmakers on a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in the state starting next year.

Pritzker joined fellow Democrats Saturday to announce the legislation. It would allow adults 21 and older to legally buy cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries. Illinois residents could possess up to about an ounce (30 grams) of marijuana. The legislation also would automatically expunge some marijuana convictions.

Lawmakers plan to introduce the measure Monday, kicking off debate at the Legislature. Democrats hold a majority in both chambers.

Pritzker campaigned on the issue and is counting on $170 million from recreational marijuana licensing fees in his proposed state budget.

Ten states, including neighboring Michigan, have legalized recreational marijuana. Illinois already has approved medical cannabis.

This item has been corrected to state Pritzker is counting on $170 million from marijuana licensing fees, not $1 billion.

TRUMP

Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans

STERLING, Virginia (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing social media companies after Facebook banned a number of extremist figures.

Trump, who tweeted and re-tweeted complaints Friday and Saturday, declared that he would “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. ” He has previously asserted that social media companies exhibit bias against conservatives, something the companies have rejected as untrue.

The president’s comment came after Facebook banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and other extremists, saying they violated its ban on “dangerous individuals.” The company also removed right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, along with Jones’ site, Infowars, which often posts conspiracy theories.

