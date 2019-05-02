Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-FEDERAL RESERVE-MOORE Trump Fed choice Stephen Moore withdraws amid controversy WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his pick for the Federal Reserve board, conservative commentator Stephen Moore, has withdrawn from contention. The decision comes…

TRUMP-FEDERAL RESERVE-MOORE

Trump Fed choice Stephen Moore withdraws amid controversy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his pick for the Federal Reserve board, conservative commentator Stephen Moore, has withdrawn from contention. The decision comes amid controversy over Moore’s past writings about women. He lost Republican support in the Senate, which would have to vote on a potential nomination.

Trump tweeted the news Wednesday, calling Moore “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person.”

Numerous GOP senators said they objected to Moore’s disparaging past writings about women or sidestepped questions about whether they would back Moore. Moore has said he regretted the writings and said they were meant as humor columns.

Moore was an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign and helped design the 2017 tax cuts.

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity

OBIT-PETER MAYHEW

Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in the ‘Star Wars’ films, dies at 74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died.

Mayhew’s family said in a statement Thursday that he died at his home in Texas on Tuesday. He was 74. No cause was given.

The 7-foot-3 Mayhew played the shaggy, towering Chewbacca, sidekick to Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

He went on to appear in 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith” and shared the part in 2015’s “The Force Awakens” with actor Joonas Suotamo, who later took over the role.

Born and raised in England, Mayhew had appeared in just one film and was working as a hospital orderly in London when George Lucas found him and cast him in 1977’s “Star Wars.”

TRUMP-ABORTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: San Francisco sues Trump over conscience rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of San Francisco is suing the Trump administration over its new regulation allowing health care professionals to opt out of providing treatments they oppose.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Northern California on Thursday, hours after President Donald Trump made the announcement. He argues the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services exceeded its statutory authority when it created the rule.

The rule would require institutions that receive money from federal programs to certify that they comply with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights.

Herrera said San Francisco could lose nearly $1 billion in federal funding for health care programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.

He said the regulation prioritizes religious beliefs over patient care and undermines access to birth control, abortion, HIV treatment and other medical services.

BALTIMORE-EMBATTLED MAYOR

Baltimore shifts to new political era after mayor resigns

BALTIMORE (AP) — After ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s rapid collapse amid multiple public corruption investigations, Baltimore is quickly shifting into a new era with Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young at the helm.

Young is a fellow Democrat and a longtime leader of the City Council who automatically replaced Pugh after her resignation Thursday afternoon.

In a photo interview, Young told The Associated Press he’s focused on reducing eye-popping rates of violent crime and tidying up the city’s streets.

He says he wants to bring more investments and jobs, particularly to its most deeply disenfranchised neighborhoods.

Young had been Baltimore’s acting leader for a month already, ever since Pugh departed on indefinite leave, saying she was physically ill and emotionally overwhelmed amid the scandal involving her self-published children’s books.

GEORGIA EXECUTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Georgia executes man for killing 2 women in 1994

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has executed a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and another woman nearly 25 years ago.

The Georgia attorney general’s office said in a statement that 52-year-old Scotty Garnell Morrow was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. Thursday following an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson.

Morrow was convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend Barbara Ann Young and her friend Tonya Woods at Young’s home in Gainesville in December 1994. Prosecutors said at trial that Morrow shot the two women and another woman when they turned him away as he tried to get Young to take him back. The third woman survived.

Lawyers for Morrow argued he shouldn’t have been given the death penalty. They said he snapped because of lingering trauma from abuse suffered as a child.

Morrow was put to death shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute bid to block the execution.

OPIOID KICKBACK SCHEME-THE LATEST

The Latest: Drug company founder disappointed in conviction

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a drug company founder convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid is vowing to keep fighting the case.

Beth Wilkinson says in an emailed statement that she and Insys Therapeutics Founder John Kapoor are disappointed in Thursday’s verdict, but will “continue the fight to clear Dr. Kapoor’s name.”

Kapoor and four other former executives of the Chandler, Arizona-based company were found guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

Wilkinson said the lengthy jury deliberations “confirm that this was far from an open-and-shut case.”

All five of them have denied wrongdoing.

FACEBOOK-ACCOUNT BANS

Facebook bans Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones for hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook has banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and others from its main service and from Instagram, saying they violated the company’s ban against hate and violence.

The company said Thursday that it has also banned right-wing extremists Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, along with Jones’ site, Infowars. Facebook has previously banned Jones from its flagship service, but not Instagram.

For years, social media companies have been under pressure from civil rights groups to clamp down on hate speech on their services.

Facebook says the newly banned accounts violated its policy against dangerous individuals and organizations. The company says it has “always banned” people or groups that proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence, regardless of political ideology.

VOTER REGISTRATION

New Tennessee law punishes voter signup missteps; suit filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that would likely make Tennessee the first to fine voter registration groups for turning in too many incomplete signup forms. It drew an immediate federal lawsuit.

Tennessee’s NAACP chapter and other voter registration groups sued after Lee signed the bill Thursday backed by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The legislation creates misdemeanors if, intentionally, groups pay workers based on quotas; or enroll 100-plus voters and shirk state training or fail to ship completed forms within 10 days of registration drives or by the deadline.

Groups submitting 100-plus incomplete registrations over a year could be fined.

Opponents worry the law will hinder Tennessee’s already-low voter participation.

Hargett’s office has lamented Tennessee Black Voter Project’s submission of about 10,000 Shelby County registrations on last year’s deadline, many filled out incorrectly.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING-SECURITY

AP Exclusive: Synagogue just got money to improve security

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The gunman who attacked a Southern California synagogue last week fired at worshippers near a front entrance that leaders earlier identified as needing improved security.

The Poway Chabad Synagogue north of San Diego sought a federal grant last year to better protect that area.

The $150,000 was approved in September but only awarded in late March.

The rabbi who oversees security grants tells The Associated Press that the timing means the synagogue had no chance to start spending the funds before the shooting.

He says Jewish leaders are considering asking authorities to allow some of the money be used to hire security guards, which it doesn’t have now.

The shooter killed a woman and wounded an 8-year-old girl and two men, including the rabbi presiding at the Passover service.

SUBWAY PLOT-SENTENCING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Would-be NYC bomber gets 10 year prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who plotted to bomb New York City’s subways and then switched sides and helped the U.S. prosecute terrorists after his arrest has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Admitted al-Qaida recruit Najibullah Zazi (nah-jee-BOO’-lah ZAH’-zee) had faced the possibility of life in prison when he was sentenced Thursday.

But federal prosecutors say that, after his arrest in 2009, Zazi provided “extraordinary” assistance to U.S. counterterrorism authorities.

Zazi testified against other al-Qaida operates and gave information to U.S. investigators.

The naturalized U.S. citizen acknowledged in a 2010 guilty plea that he and two friends planned rush-hour suicide bombings on subway lines around the eighth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The 10-year prison term means Zazi could be released from prison soon. He has been in custody for a decade.

