Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Japan sees no immediate threat from N. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry says North Korean missiles have not reached anywhere near the country’s coast and that Japan is not facing any security threat.

The ministry says it has not detected signs that any of the North Korean short-range missiles fired Saturday have reached in or around Japan’s territory or its 200-nautical-mile (320-kilometer) exclusive economic zone.

It says at this point Japan does not face a situation that would pose any immediate risk to its national security.

Japan is seen as avoiding any harsh response as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to secure a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Hiring surge lifts economy – and Trump’s re-election chances

NEW YORK (AP) — A new round of robust economic indicators is offering fresh evidence of a strong economy — and giving President Donald Trump a big political advantage just as the 2020 election campaign is beginning to intensify.

Friday’s numbers showed the lowest unemployment rate in a half century. Also 263,000 new jobs and higher hourly wages.

There are still regional disparities. And overall income inequality hasn’t narrowed.

But Trump declared he’ll be “running on the economy.” And why wouldn’t he?

Democrats who are hoping to deny him a second term have begun to acknowledge the weight of their challenge: Since World War II, no incumbent president has lost re-election in a growing economy.

The Latest: Trump says he and Putin discussed Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s report with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an extended phone call on Friday. Trump says Putin described the Russia probe as “something to the effect that it started off as a mountain and it ended up being a mouse.”

He says Putin “knew there was no collusion whatsoever.”

During a brief Oval Office session with reporters Friday, Trump was asked if he warned Putin not to meddle in the 2020 elections and he said, “we didn’t discuss that.”

On the question of whether Mueller should testify before Congress, Trump deferred to Attorney General William Barr, saying, “I don’t know. That’s up to the attorney general, who I think has done a fantastic job.”

It’s possible that Barr could block Mueller’s testimony, since Mueller is still a Justice Department employee, although Barr has repeatedly said he has no objection to Mueller testifying.

The Latest: GOP to appeal Ohio redistricting ruling

CINCINNATI (AP) — Republicans say they will appeal a federal ruling that orders Ohio to draw a new congressional map for the 2020 elections.

State Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will seek a stay of the ruling while appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel ruled Friday that Ohio’s congressional districts were unconstitutionally drawn by the Republicans for their political advantage, ensuring a 12-4 GOP majority in the congressional delegation.

Yost pointed out Ohioans have already passed reforms to the mapmaking. He says the ruling “takes that decision out of the hands of the people.” He calls it a “fundamentally political act” without constitutional basis.

The Latest: Ebola deaths top 1,000 in Congo outbreak

GENEVA (AP) — Congo’s Health Ministry says more than 1,000 people have died in an Ebola outbreak that started in August.

Health Minister Oly Ilunga confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the number of infected people who have died reached 1,008.

Congolese health officials have operated treatment centers at the epicenter of the epidemic since international aid organizations pulled out amid deteriorating security conditions.

Doctors Without Borders and the International Rescue Committee suspend operations in the towns of Butembo and Kutwa. Vaccination campaigns also have slowed in areas too volatile for health personnel to visit.

Despite the mounting death toll, the World Health Organization has said the outbreak remains geographically isolated and hasn’t spread to neighboring countries.

German police lead break up of Darknet trafficking platform

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they’ve broken up one of the world’s largest online criminal trafficking platform in a joint investigation with American and Dutch authorities.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Friday they arrested three German men in three southern states on allegations they ran the so-called “Wall Street Market” Darknet platform offering cocaine, heroin and other drugs, data, fake documents and malicious software through 1.15 million customer accounts. Prosecutors allege payments were in cryptocurrency and they took a 2%-6% commission.

Authorities seized their server Thursday, and confiscated 550,000 euros ($615,000) in cash, cryptocurrencies, hard drives, and other evidence in multiple raids.

They say American authorities arrested two drug suppliers in Los Angeles, confiscating some $1 million cash, weapons and drugs.

No names were released and further details weren’t immediately available.

Semenya responds to court case with victory on track in 800

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Caster Semenya has easily won the 800 meters at a Diamond League meet, her first race since losing a high-profile court case against track and field’s governing body.

The Olympic champion was never challenged Friday when she won in 1 minute 54.98 seconds, her fourth fastest time. She faced a strong field that included two Olympic medalists — Francine Niyonsaba and Maragaret Wambui.

Semenya’s dominance in the 800 might be at an end, though.

This was the last women’s 800-meter race before new regulations take effect. They will require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to lower them to be eligible to compete in certain events.

Semenya has not said if she will follow those rules or switch to longer distances not affected by the regulations.

3 black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America

NEW YORK (AP) — When Cheslie Kryst won the Miss USA crown, it marked more than a personal triumph: It meant that for the first time, three black women are the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

The North Carolina lawyer completed the historic triple Thursday with pageant winners 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin and recently crowned 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris.

Miss USA started in 1952. The first black winner wasn’t until 1990.

Miss USA The Miss America pageant began in 1921 but women of color were barred from participating until 1940 by a rule that said contestants must be of “the white race.”

In 1970, Cheryl Browne became the first black woman to participate in the Miss America pageant.

Cruise ship quarantined for measles case heads to Curacao

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) — Authorities in Curacao are debating how to respond to a ship with 300 people aboard that is heading to the Dutch Caribbean island after being placed under quarantine in nearby St. Lucia because of a confirmed case of measles.

The ship left St. Lucia late Thursday after spending two days under quarantine. Authorities there said the ship’s doctor requested 100 vaccines after a female crew member was diagnosed with measles.

It is unclear whether she remains in St. Lucia. Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The Freewinds ship is reportedly owned by the Church of Scientology. Church officials have not returned messages for comment.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Curacao early Saturday.

The Latest: VP Pence visits Kentucky company to talk trade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has made a stop in Kentucky, speaking to employees at an equine feed company where Gov. Matt Bevin also appeared.

WKYT-TV reports Pence stopped at Hallway Feeds in Lexington on Friday on the eve of the Kentucky Derby. Pence campaigned earlier this year for Bevin in Lexington, supporting Bevin’s re-election race. The primary in May 21.

Pence was also expected to attend a gala in Frankfort.

The White House said earlier that Pence would meet with employees at the small business to talk about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade accord. Trade policies are a big issue for Kentucky’s business sector. The state’s renowned bourbon industry has been hit with retaliatory tariffs in some key markets as part of broader trade disputes.

