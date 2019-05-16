Unwanted: Grenade found in Goodwill store’s donation bin

202
By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 12:04 pm 05/16/2019 12:04pm
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Goodwill store got a donation it didn’t need or expect — a grenade.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said workers found the grenade in a donation bin Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

TCPalm reports that the bomb squad arrived and the Port St. Lucie store was evacuated. The grenade was found to be inoperable.

A similar grenade was found at a nearby Goodwill store last year.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

