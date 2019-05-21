202
Trump will stop in Ireland during European trip next month

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 6:20 pm 05/21/2019 06:20pm
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to a Montoursville, Pa., for a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have accepted an invitation to visit Ireland while in Europe next month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will hold a bilateral meeting in Shannon on June 5.

Irish media have reported tension between Ireland and the U.S. over a meeting location.

The Irish Times reported that Varadkar was reluctant to go to Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg and wanted a more neutral venue.

But Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney says reports of a spat were “a total exaggeration and in some cases not true.”

He told Irish broadcaster RTE that Ireland wanted to ensure “if the president decides to come to Ireland that it works.”

