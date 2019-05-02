202
Home » National News » Trump to present Medal…

Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 1:20 pm 05/02/2019 01:20pm
Share
FILE - In this April 13, 1997, file photo, Masters champion Tiger Woods receives his Green Jacket from last year's winner Nick Faldo, rear, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Woods completes an amazing journey by winning the 2019 Masters, overcoming 11 years of personal foibles and professional pain that seemed likely to be his lasting legacy. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.

Woods overcame personal and professional adversity to win his fifth Masters title last month. Trump tweeted after the tournament that he had congratulated Woods and informed him that he would be receiving the medal because of his “incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

It’s the nation’s highest honor for a civilian and presidents have wide discretion over whom to award it.

Trump is an avid golfer who played with Woods at Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February. Trump also watched the Masters from his Virginia golf club.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News Other Sports News Sports
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!