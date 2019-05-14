202
Trump says US not ramping up for military conflict with Iran

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 11:45 am 05/14/2019 11:45am
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday May 14, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to travel to Louisiana. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing a report that the U.S. is planning for a military conflict with Iran.

Trump was responding to Tuesday’s report in The New York Times that the White House is reviewing military plans against Iran that could result in sending 120,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks American forces or steps up work on nuclear weapons.

Trump says it’s “fake news.” He says he would “absolutely” be willing to send troops, but that he’s not planned for that and hopefully won’t have to plan for that.

He says if the U.S. was going to get into a military conflict with Iran, “we’d send a hell of a lot more” troops.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before traveling to Louisiana.

