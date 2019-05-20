202
Home » National News » Trump says Iran provocations…

Trump says Iran provocations will be met with ‘great force’

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 6:24 pm 05/20/2019 06:24pm
Share
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Monday, May 20, 2019, to attend a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to meet provocations by Iran with “great force,” but says he’s also willing to negotiate.

Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House Monday evening en route to a rally in Pennsylvania.

He says, “If they do something it will be met great force.”

But he adds, “We have no indication that they will.”

Still, he is not mincing his words, calling Iran “hostile” and the “No. 1 provocateur of terror.”

The administration recently sent an aircraft carrier and other military resources to the Persian Gulf region, and withdrew nonessential personnel from Iraq, raising alarms over the possibility of a confrontation with Iran.

Trump had been downplaying the chances of potential conflict in recent days.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!