202
Home » National News » Police shoot wrong-way driver…

Police shoot wrong-way driver on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 12:13 am 05/31/2019 12:13am
Share
Investigators look at a Kia Forte with a shattered driver's window after a Louisiana state trooper shot the driver of the car on tourist-filled Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Michael DeMocker/NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a trooper shot and wounded a man driving the wrong way on New Orleans’ tourist-filled Bourbon Street.

A statement released late Thursday said troopers helping close traffic lanes on Bourbon Street saw a car driving toward pedestrians around 7 p.m. Police say the driver had made an illegal turn, and failed to comply with attempts to stop the car.

The driver was shot once. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services spokesman Jonathan Fourcade says the driver was hospitalized with an abdomen wound. His exact condition is unclear, but police say he’s stable.

Officials haven’t released the identity of the driver. The trooper wasn’t injured.

According to The New Orleans Advocate , the incident marks at least the third shooting on the famed New Orleans’ street since February.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!