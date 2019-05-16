202
Home » National News » Transcript request of closed-door…

Transcript request of closed-door Weinstein hearing denied

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 3:37 pm 05/16/2019 03:37pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has denied a media request for a transcript of a closed-door hearing in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case.

The appellate division of the state’s trial court ruled Wednesday that Judge James Burke was right to seal the record because some of the discussion at the April 26 hearing “was likely to be prejudicial and inflammatory.”

The hearing focused on the prosecution’s push to call as witnesses some of the dozens of women whose allegations against Weinstein haven’t led to criminal charges.

Weinstein is charged with assaulting two women in New York City. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on $1 million bail. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 9.

It wasn’t immediately known if media organizations will appeal the ruling.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!