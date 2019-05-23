202
Traffic backs up on I-95 in Florida as wildfire shuts road

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 4:27 pm 05/23/2019 04:27pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Traffic is backed up on a section of Interstate 95 in Florida after authorities closed a section of the freeway in response to a nearby wildfire.

First Coast News reports that detoured traffic was backing up Thursday afternoon after the Florida Highway Patrol closed a seven-mile stretch in both directions, north of Jacksonville.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire started less than a mile from the highway and had spread to about 200 acres (80 hectares). Forestry officials say the fire had been 40 percent contained, but gusty winds dropped it back to 25 percent containment.

