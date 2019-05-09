Tomorrow’s birthdays

Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 81. Singer Donovan is 73. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc (ten-see-see) is 73. Singer Dave Mason is 73. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 62. Singer Bono (BAH’-noh) of…

Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 81. Singer Donovan is 73. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc (ten-see-see) is 73. Singer Dave Mason is 73. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 62. Singer Bono (BAH’-noh) of U2 is 59. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 58. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 56. Model Linda Evangelista is 54. Rapper Young MC is 52. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 51. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 51. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 50. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ”The Good Wife”) is 49. Actress Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ”The General’s Daughter,” ”Unbreakable”) is 48. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 47. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 42. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ”Kenan and Kel”) is 41. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 39. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 36. Actress Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 30. Actress Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 29.

