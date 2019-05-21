The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store 05/21/2019 01:39pm By The Associated Press Share

App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 19, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 5. iSchedule, HotSchedules…