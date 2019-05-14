202
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 2:42 pm 05/14/2019 02:42pm
App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 12, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YOLO: Anonymous Questions, Popshow, Inc.

2. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

3. AMAZE!!!, Crazy Labs

4. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

5. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop, Games AB

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

2. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

3. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

4. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

5. Tiles Hop – EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

9. Purple Diver, Voodoo

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
