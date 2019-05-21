202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 1:30 pm 05/21/2019 01:30pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 19, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Cold Pursuit

2. Apollo 11 (2019)

3. The Upside

4. John Wick – Double Feature

5. Fighting With My Family

6. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

7. John Wick: Chapter 2

8. What Men Want

9. John Wick

10. The Mule (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dawn Wall

2. Never Look Away

3. The Professor and the Madman

4. Arctic

5. On the Basis of Sex

6. Egg

7. Birds of Passage

8. Westside vs the World

9. Climax

10. A Violent Separation

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

