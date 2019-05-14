The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 12, 2019: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout 2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part 3. What Men Want 4. John Wick –…

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 12, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

3. What Men Want

4. John Wick – Double Feature

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

6. Everybody Knows (Todos lo Saben)

7. The Mule (2018)

8. Serenity (2019)

9. Cold Pursuit

10. Aquaman (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Arctic

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. The Professor and the Madman

4. Westside vs the World

5. Egg

6. Still

7. I Kill Giants

8. The Disaster Artist

9. Birds of Passage

10. Scotch: A Golden Dream

