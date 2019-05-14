202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 2:33 pm 05/14/2019 02:33pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 12, 2019:

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

3. What Men Want

4. John Wick – Double Feature

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

6. Everybody Knows (Todos lo Saben)

7. The Mule (2018)

8. Serenity (2019)

9. Cold Pursuit

10. Aquaman (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Arctic

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. The Professor and the Madman

4. Westside vs the World

5. Egg

6. Still

7. I Kill Giants

8. The Disaster Artist

9. Birds of Passage

10. Scotch: A Golden Dream

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

