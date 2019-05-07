202
Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 4:21 pm 05/07/2019 04:21pm
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 5, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

2. The Girl In the Spider’s Web

3. Serenity (2019)

4. The Mule (2018)

5. Cold Pursuit

6. Arctic

7. Fighting With My Family

8. The Avengers

9. Captain America: The First Avenger

10. Iron Man

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Arctic

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. I Kill Giants

4. In Order of Disappearance

5. Mr. Right (2016)

6. In Search of Greatness

7. Egg

8. Mid90s

9. In Like Flynn

10. Dragged Across Concrete

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!