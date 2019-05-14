The Latest: Police say woman killed by officer not pregnant

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a woman shot and killed by a Texas police officer (all times local): 2 p.m. Police say a woman who was shot and killed by a Texas officer…

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a woman shot and killed by a Texas police officer (all times local):

2 p.m.

Police say a woman who was shot and killed by a Texas officer was not pregnant.

Pamela Turner can be heard yelling “I’m pregnant” at a Baytown police officer in a video that captured the Monday night shooting. Baytown Lt. Steve Dorris says the department has confirmed the 44-year-old Turner was not pregnant.

Dorris didn’t elaborate on how police learned she was not pregnant. Autopsy results have not been released.

Police say the officer shot Turner after she used his own stun gun on him.

Police have not released the officer’s name, but say he is an 11-year veteran of the department who was trying to arrest Turner on outstanding warrants.

Video circulating on social media shows Turner and the officer struggling. Dorris says Turner struck the officer in the groin with his own Taser, shocking him, before he opened fire.

Investigators are trying to contact whoever took the video.

_____

12:30 p.m.

Police in Texas say a Hispanic officer who shot and killed an African American woman moments after she seems to say “I’m pregnant” in a videotaped altercation has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Baytown Lt. Steve Dorris says the officer shot 44-year-old Pamela Turner around 10:40 p.m. Monday after trying to arrest her at an apartment complex in the community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. Dorris declined to identify the officer but said he is Hispanic.

Dorris says Turner struck the officer in the groin with a Taser, shocking him. He says the officer then fired multiple rounds at Turner, shooting her at least once.

Dorris said earlier that the officer had dealt with Turner before and knew she had outstanding warrants.

In the video, Turner is heard saying “You’re actually harassing me.” She is on the ground and appears to reach toward the officer before he fires five shots.

___

6:40 a.m.

A Texas police officer fatally shot a woman moments after she seems to say “I’m pregnant” in an altercation captured on video.

The shooting happened late Monday in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris says the officer was patrolling an apartment complex and attempted to arrest the 44-year-old woman, whom the officer had previously dealt with, because he knew she had outstanding warrants.

Dorris says the officer opened fire after the woman grabbed the officer’s Taser and used it against him.

In the video, the woman is heard saying “You’re actually harassing me.” The woman is on the ground and appears to reach toward the officer, and then he fires five shots.

Dorris says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police now say the woman who was shot and killed by an officer was 44, not 45 as police initially said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.