202
Home » National News » The Latest: Synagogue shooting…

The Latest: Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 5:28 pm 05/14/2019 05:28pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the suspect in a fatal shooting at a California synagogue appearing in court on federal hate crime charges (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The 19-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at a California synagogue has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes.

John T. Earnest spoke only twice during a brief hearing Tuesday in San Diego, once to acknowledge his name and once to say he agreed with his court-appointed attorney’s request not to seek bond.

Prosecutor Peter Ko said the federal government has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

He reaffirmed plans to try the case separately but simultaneously with state charges of murder and attempted murder, which could also expose Earnest to the death penalty.

Earnest is accused of bursting into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27 and opening fire with an assault rifle, killing one person and injuring three.

___

6:20 a.m.

The 19-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at a Southern California synagogue is scheduled to make his first court appearance on federal hate crime charges.

John T. Earnest will be escorted a few blocks Tuesday to the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego from a county jail, where he is being held on state charges of murder and attempted murder.

Earnest is accused of bursting into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27 and opening fire with an assault rifle, killing one and injuring three.

An account in a federal affidavit describes a deeply disturbed man filled with hatred toward Jews and Muslims. He claims to have been inspired by attacks on mosques in New Zealand and the shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue last fall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!