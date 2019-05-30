The Latest: No plea from Army vet charged with hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a California man accused of intentionally driving into a group of pedestrians (all times local): 3:30 p.m. An Army veteran accused of running his car into a crowd…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a California man accused of intentionally driving into a group of pedestrians (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

An Army veteran accused of running his car into a crowd of pedestrians in California because he believed two of the people looked like they were Muslim or Indian did not enter a plea when he appeared in court.

Two hate crime charges were added to eight counts of attempted murder against 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples.

Police said he deliberately plowed his car into people at a Sunnyvale crosswalk in April.

District attorney Jeff Rosen says he is confident that a substantial motivating factor in the attack was Peoples’ belief about the religions of several victims.

A 13-year-old girl, Dhriti Narayan, remains hospitalized on life support.

Peoples’ mother said her son has struggled with PTSD since serving in Iraq from June 2005 to May 2006.

His attorney, Chuck Smith, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

