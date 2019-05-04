202
The Latest: President Trump praises Sen. Mike Enzi in tweet

By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 9:58 pm 05/04/2019 09:58pm
Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi announces that he will not run for a fifth term in 2020 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Gillette, Wyo. The 75-year-old made the announcement in his hometown, where he owned a shoe store before becoming mayor in 1975. That was the start of a successful political career that led him to the Senate in 1996. (Rhianna Gelhart/Gillette News Record via AP)

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s announcement that he will not run for a fifth term in 2020. (all times local):

President Donald Trump has sent out a tweet praising U.S. Sen. Enzi, who has announced that he will not run for a fifth term in 2020.

On Saturday night, Trump tweeted: “Mike has been a fantastic Senator!”

Enzi’s announcement earlier Saturday costs the GOP a loyal conservative senator but likely not the seat.

Enzi, 75, announced his pending retirement in his hometown of Gillette, where he owned a shoe store and “never intended to get into politics.” But his election as mayor in 1974 was the start of a successful political career that led him to the Senate in 1996.

“I have much to get done in the next year and a half,” he said. “I want to focus on budget reform. I don’t want to be burdened by the distractions of another campaign. After this year, I’ll find other ways to serve.”

During his tenure in the Senate, Enzi has gained a reputation of being low-key and willing to work across party lines to produce results.

Congress News Government News National News
