The Latest: Lugar recalled as peacemaker as services start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on memorial services for former Sen. Richard Lugar (all times local):

1 p.m.

A couple hundred people stood as a military honor guard carried former Sen. Richard Lugar’s flag-draped casket into the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda for the start of a two-day tribute.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hailed the longtime senator as someone who “helped bring more peace to an increasingly dangerous world.”

Lugar was the Indianapolis mayor before he was first elected to the Senate in 1976. He was a senator for 36 years and helped spur the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons. He died April 28 at age 87.

Hogsett and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb placed wreaths next to the casket as about eight hours of public viewing began ahead of Lugar’s funeral on Wednesday.

__

10:25 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to his home state for Wednesday’s funeral of longtime Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar.

Pence says in a Twitter post that Lugar is “an American statesman whose contributions to our nation are countless.” The former Indiana governor says he will deliver a eulogy for a “great man who inspired so many in public service — including me.”

Lugar left the Senate in 2013 after 36 years and died April 28 at age 87. He was a foreign policy expert who helped spur the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons

Two days of memorial services for Lugar begin with a midday Tuesday ceremony during which his casket will be brought into the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda, followed by about eight hours of public viewing.

__

8:40 a.m.

Two days of memorial services for former Sen. Richard Lugar will begin with a tribute at the Indiana Statehouse.

The senator’s casket will be brought into the Statehouse Rotunda for a midday Tuesday ceremony that will include remarks by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, followed by about eight hours of public viewing.

Lugar was a longtime Republican senator and former Indianapolis mayor who’s been hailed as an “American statesman” since he died April 28 at age 87.

Lugar will lie in repose in the Rotunda until noon Wednesday, followed by his funeral beginning 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on the north side of Indianapolis.

Lugar helped spur the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons while serving in the Senate from 1977 until 2013.

