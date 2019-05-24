202
Home » National News » The Latest: Jury finds…

The Latest: Jury finds man guilty in deadly church shooting

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 2:32 pm 05/24/2019 02:32pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on jury deliberations in the 2017 Tennessee church shooting (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A jury has found a man guilty of murder in a shooting at a Nashville church two years ago that left a woman dead and seven people wounded.

The jury deliberated less than five hours before finding 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson guilty Friday.

Among witnesses who testified in the trial were Burnette Chapel Church of Christ congregants who recalled details of the bloody scene.

Prosecutors are seeking life without parole.

Samson is black; the victims are white. A prosecutor said Samson left a note about a 2015 shooting massacre at a South Carolina black church and aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers in revenge.

Samson testified that because of his mental illnesses he didn’t remember if he shot the churchgoers.

___

Jurors in Tennessee are deliberating the fate of a black man who killed a woman and wounded seven people at a Nashville church in apparent revenge for the racist massacre of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina.

Twenty-seven-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2017 shooting of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Defense witnesses say he suffers from bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress after a violent childhood. His lawyers argued for criminally negligent homicide, not murder.

Prosecutors say he’s conveniently invoking mental illness to avoid responsibility. They’re seeking life without parole.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!