The Latest: Ammo from crashed F-16 safely destroyed

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an F-16 fighter jet that crashed into a Southern California warehouse (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Authorities have safely blown up live ammo from an F-16 fighter jet that crashed into a Southern California warehouse.

KABC-TV video shows the ordnance blowing up in huge clouds of dirt Friday afternoon after being buried in trenches at March Air Reserve Base.

A miles-long stretch of Interstate 215 was reopened and evacuations were cancelled for most nearby businesses.

Authorities have said the F-16 was on training maneuvers when it developed hydraulic problems Thursday. The pilot ejected and the plane hit the nearby warehouse.

The pilot is in good condition Friday. Thirteen other people, including first responders, were treated for minor injuries or exposure to debris. Three remain hospitalized.

4:10 p.m.

Authorities say an F-16 fighter jet that crashed into a Southern California warehouse was armed but they wouldn’t provide details of the weaponry.

Col. Thomas McNamara of March Air Reserve Base said at a news conference Friday that the plane was carrying a “standard armament” package.

He says the weapons have been recovered from the jet that crashed near the base Thursday during training.

The pilot ejected safely and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say there were no major injuries. Three trauma patients remain hospitalized and 10 others have been released.

A large area around the warehouse remains evacuated and nearby Interstate 215 has been closed until the armaments are disposed of, perhaps later Friday.

10:22 p.m.

A fire official says it’s “a miracle” there was no explosion after an F-16 fighter jet plowed into a warehouse near a Southern California air base.

The Air National Guard jet reported hydraulic problems during training Thursday at March Reserve Air Force Base east of Los Angeles. The pilot safely ejected before the plane smashed through the roof of a nearby warehouse.

A dozen people were treated for exposure to debris and taken to hospitals. Authorities say there aren’t any major injuries.

A wide area around the warehouse was evacuated and a nearby freeway closed until the jet’s weaponry and ordnance could be rendered safe.

