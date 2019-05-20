The Latest: Capital murder charge filed in police shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on shootings of police officers in Auburn, Alabama (all times local): 11:27 a.m. A suspect is being charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama police officer.…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on shootings of police officers in Auburn, Alabama (all times local):

11:27 a.m.

A suspect is being charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama police officer.

Authorities say 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes could face the death penalty in the shooting death of veteran Auburn police officer William Buechner.

Buechner was fatally wounded and two other officers were also shot while answering a call about a domestic disturbance on Sunday night.

Police Chief Paul Register said Buechner had been with the department for 13 years.

He identifies the two officers who were wounded as canine officer Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott. Sistrunk is being treated at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, while Elliott was treated and released.

Wilkes was captured early Monday following a manhunt. Court records aren’t yet available to show whether he has a lawyer.

___

10:30 a.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she is “heartbroken” by a shooting that left one police officer dead and two others wounded in Auburn.

Ivey says the violence is tragic and useless. Her comments came during an appearance in Montgomery on Monday.

Authorities say a man opened fire on police as they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a mobile home park in the east Alabama city on Sunday night.

Three officers were shot, and one died at a hospital. Another is out of surgery, and authorities say his condition is stable. The third officer also was hospitalized.

Police captured a suspect identified as 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes following an overnight manhunt.

8:00 a.m.

Auburn University has announced that a man suspected of killing one Auburn police officer and wounding two others near campus has been arrested.

Auburn Campus Safety made an “all clear” announcement on Twitter and said police reported the suspect was in custody.

Authorities had been searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they said was armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

Police said Wilkes opened fire on officers who responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance at a mobile home park.

The Lee County coroner Bill Harris says an officer was taken from the scene and died in the emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and are expected to recover.

The officers’ identities have not yet been released.

___

6:40 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say killed one Auburn police officer and wounded two others.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

Officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance at a mobile home park and were shot at by Wilkes, police said.

The Lee County coroner Bill Harris says an officer was taken from the scene and died in the emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and are expected to recover.

___

5:11 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren’t immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.