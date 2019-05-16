202
The CW’s prime-time schedule for fall 2019

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 10:40 am 05/16/2019 10:40am
NEW YORK (AP) — The CW’s prime-time schedule for the 2019 fall season:

Monday

8 p.m. — “All American”

9 p.m. — “Black Lightning”

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Flash”

9 p.m. — “Arrow”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “Riverdale”

9 p.m. — “Nancy Drew”

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Supernatural”

9 p.m. — “Legacies”

Friday

8 p.m. — “Charmed”

9 p.m. — “Dynasty”

10 p.m. —

Saturday

— Local programming.

Sunday

8 p.m. — “Batwoman”

9 p.m. — “Supergirl”

