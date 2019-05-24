202
Home » National News » Texas set to extend…

Texas set to extend limit on child sex abuse lawsuits

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 6:52 pm 05/24/2019 06:52pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas bill that would give child sexual abuse victims more time to sue their abusers and institutions in civil court is heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill approved unanimously Friday by the state House comes after former Olympic and U.S. national team gymnasts urged legislators to restore a key provision that allows victims to take on institutions.

The new law would allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring a civil lawsuit against their abuser and institutions up to 30 years after their 18th birthday.

A push to expand statute of limitations laws for child sex abuse victims is underway in statehouses nationwide amid lawsuits against large institutions like the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America and USA Gymnastics.

The legislative session ends Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!