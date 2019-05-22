Texas man accused of abducting girl, 8, faces federal charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Texas girl as she was taking a walk with her mother has been charged in federal court with kidnapping. Prosecutors say 51-year-old Michael…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Texas girl as she was taking a walk with her mother has been charged in federal court with kidnapping.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Michael Webb appeared in federal court in Fort Worth on Tuesday for an initial hearing and that he’ll remain in federal custody after being transferred from the Tarrant County jail.

Webb was being held on a state charge of aggravated kidnapping following his arrest early Sunday at a Forest Hill hotel where he was found with the girl.

Officers acting on a tip questioned Webb at the hotel but didn’t find the girl, then returned later after receiving another tip and found her.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a court-appointed attorney for Webb attended Tuesday’s hearing but declined to comment on the allegations.

