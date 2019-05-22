202
Texas man accused of abducting girl, 8, faces federal charge

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 1:30 pm 05/22/2019 01:30pm
FILE - This booking photo from the Fort Worth Police Department shows Michael Webb under arrest on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Texas. Webb, who authorities say grabbed an 8-year-old Texas girl as she was taking an evening walk with her mother, has been charged in federal court with kidnapping. Prosecutors say Webb was in court Tuesday, May 21 in Fort Worth for an initial hearing and will remain in federal custody after being transferred from the Tarrant County jail. Webb was being held on a state charge of aggravated kidnapping following his arrest early Sunday at a hotel where he was found with the girl. (The Fort Worth Police Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Texas girl as she was taking a walk with her mother has been charged in federal court with kidnapping.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Michael Webb appeared in federal court in Fort Worth on Tuesday for an initial hearing and that he’ll remain in federal custody after being transferred from the Tarrant County jail.

Webb was being held on a state charge of aggravated kidnapping following his arrest early Sunday at a Forest Hill hotel where he was found with the girl.

Officers acting on a tip questioned Webb at the hotel but didn’t find the girl, then returned later after receiving another tip and found her.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a court-appointed attorney for Webb attended Tuesday’s hearing but declined to comment on the allegations.

