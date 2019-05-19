202
Testimony ends in Harvey-related overflow dams, floods case

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods from floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston. Testimony has ended in the lawsuit by some Texas residents seeking U.S. government compensation after their land flooded when two federally owned reservoirs overflowed during Hurricane Harvey. The Houston Chronicle reports testimony wrapped up Friday, May 17, 2019, in Houston. Judge Charles Lettow of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, based in Washington, D.C., scheduled closing arguments Sept. 13. Harvey hit in August 2017, dumping dozens of inches of rain and swamping parts of the Houston area. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Testimony has ended in the lawsuit by some Texas residents seeking U.S. government compensation after their land flooded when two federally owned reservoirs overflowed during Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports testimony wrapped up Friday in Houston. Judge Charles Lettow of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, based in Washington, D.C., scheduled closing arguments Sept. 13.

Harvey hit in August 2017, dumping dozens of inches of rain and swamping parts of the Houston area.

Some residents upstream of the World War II-era Addicks and Barker reservoirs sued and targeted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Critics say Corps experts knew capacity of the reservoirs would exceed federal land. More than 10,000 nearby properties flooded.

Federal lawyers say Harvey dumped historically large rainfall. Nearby residents had been advised to buy flood insurance.

Topics:
National News
