202
Home » National News » Teenager convicted of killing…

Teenager convicted of killing then decapitating classmate

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 3:57 pm 05/14/2019 03:57pm
Share

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager has been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder for stabbing to death and then decapitating a high school classmate in a dispute over a girl.

After a two-week trial, 18-year-old Mathew Borges was convicted Tuesday on the second day of jury deliberations in Salem Superior Court of killing 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino in November 2016. Borges was 15 at the time but was tried as an adult.

The teens were classmates at Lawrence High School.

Prosecutors say Borges was jealous the victim had spent time with a girl he liked. Viloria-Paulino’s body was found along the banks of the Merrimack River by a dog walker, his head nearby.

Borges’ attorneys had argued there was no physical evidence to link their client to the death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!