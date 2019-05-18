202
Home » National News » Teen sues officer who…

Teen sues officer who held him at gunpoint near bus stop

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 7:12 pm 05/18/2019 07:12pm
Share

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming teenager is suing an off-duty officer from Colorado who pulled a gun on him as he ran to a bus stop in Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 18-year-old Gerardo Becerra filed claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment against Vanessa Schultz in a Wyoming court.

Schultz is a police officer in Colorado and was on vacation when she heard a loud noise and assumed a teenager running nearby had committed a crime. Becerra was running to catch a bus.

The lawsuit claims Schultz detained Becerra, threatened to shoot him and was “exhilarated” when police arrived.

A special prosecutor concluded Schultz shouldn’t have pulled her gun, but criminal charges weren’t warranted.

A telephone message for Schultz left with the Lakewood police department was not immediately returned.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Becerra was running to catch the bus, not Schultz.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!