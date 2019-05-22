202
Teen fatally shot after paintball attack on Houston house

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 2:55 pm 05/22/2019 02:55pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside a house that came under attack from people armed with a paintball gun.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the resident told investigators he believed the attackers were shooting at his home late Tuesday night, so he opened fire.

Police have not released the name of the homeowner or the teenager who was killed. Police haven’t said if the homeowner knew the paintballers. No one has been arrested or charged.

Police say four men drove the 19-year-old to a hospital and that investigators are questioning his acquaintances.

Neighbors told police they saw people in the front yard of the man’s paint-splattered home and that they fled in different vehicles after the shooting.

