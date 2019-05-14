202
Suspicious St. Louis package contained novelty toilet paper

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 2:23 pm 05/14/2019 02:23pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A mysterious package addressed to a former senator caused a brief scare when it arrived at a St. Louis TV station, but it only contained a letter and novelty toilet paper.

The package found Tuesday in the mailroom of KSDK-TV, an NBC affiliate, was addressed to former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it was deemed suspicious in part because it had heavy tape, no return address and perhaps an odor.

Police evacuated KSDK and cordoned off a block before determining that the package contained only President Donald Trump novelty toilet paper and a letter to McCaskill.

In March, Cesar Sayoc of Florida pleaded guilty to mailing pipe bombs last year to prominent Democrats and other Trump critics.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

