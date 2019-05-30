202
Subpoena seeks records from ex-Florida gov nominee Gillum

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 3:34 pm 05/30/2019 03:34pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators are demanding information from former Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, his campaign and his political committee.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Thursday that the federal grand jury subpoena also seeks information from Gillum’s former employer, a wealthy donor and a charity where he worked.

Gillum was last year’s Democratic nominee. He narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gillum settled a state ethics case last month, agreeing to pay a $5,000 fine for receiving gifts from a lobbyist.

He was also Tallahassee’s mayor during an FBI corruption investigation into city hall that led to three arrests earlier this year. Gillum said during the campaign he wasn’t a target in that investigation.

Gillum said in a statement to the Times that his campaign “complied fully with the law.”

Topics:
Government News National News
