St. Louis-area executive accused of embezzling $3.8 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The chief financial officer for a St. Louis-area company is accused in a federal indictment of embezzling $3.8 million.

The indictment of 45-year-old Bryan Vonderahe of Kirkwood was announced Monday. He is accused of three felony counts of wire fraud.

Vonderahe worked for the Boyd Group, which owns real estate and operates stores that include The Bedroom Store, Boyd Sleep and Accent Furniture.

The indictment says that from 2012 through January, Vonderahe issued about 500 company checks to himself, falsifying records to hide the thefts. He allegedly used the money for gambling, travel and other expenses.

Vonderahe does not have a listed attorney.

