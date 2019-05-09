202
Coach accused of raping Special Olympian, threatening him

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 2:56 pm 05/09/2019 02:56pm
READING, Pa. (AP) — A former coach for a county Special Olympics soccer team is going to trial on charges of raping a player with intellectual disabilities.

The Reading Eagle of Pennsylvania reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after a preliminary hearing Thursday.

He was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon’s apartment July 15.

The victim told investigators that he rebuffed Sheldon’s advances and that Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.

Police say the 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the victim’s Special Olympics involvement after the man reported the assault.

A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was suspended after he was charged.

A call seeking comment from Sheldon’s public defender wasn’t returned.

___

Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

